LSU Football: State of the Defensive Line, Rotations After Maason Smith Injury

The LSU defensive line took a hit Sunday night when Maason Smith suffered a torn ACL, but this team is having a “next man up” approach to the situation. Grieving for Smith, who is arguably the top player at his position, they understand they have to play for their brother.

We saw Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo step up when thrown into the fire and make plays in a big way. Coming up with the fumble recovery to set up the Tigers’ 99-yard drive in the final minute, the All-SEC freshman team member will now have some big shoes to fill this season.

Two other names to monitor will be Jacobian Guillory and Bryce Langston to help make an impact. Luckily for the Tigers, this position group is one of tremendous depth, but certainly losing Smith puts a damper in production.

But for Wingo, who will be the one this defensive line looks to fill in significantly, he’s prepared for the moment. Playing a huge role this offseason and learning from his teammates, Wingo is more than capable of filling the role.

“We’ve been gelling fine. I used the spring to get to know those guys and know how they play and what they like to do,” Wingo said. “I’ve learned a lot watching them, watching Maason and J-Roy in the run game because they had been coached better at it then what I was coming in. Just watching them, my run game went through the roof.”

This defensive line has an incredible bond and it starts with coach Jamar Cain handling his position group. All offseason this unit spoke on how close they are with one another, but specifically their relationship with Cain.

With Smith going down, this squad will still ride or die for one another to make sure they see success. To play for one another and represent the Tigers is their main message. Wingo spoke on his relationship with Cain.

“That’s my guy. We’re always arguing about Lebron and Steph Curry, things like that,” Wingo said of his relationship with Cain. “He’s a cool dude and he treats everybody fairly so that’s what I appreciate about him. He’s a great coach, very knowledgeable about the game. He’s a younger coach so he’s not gonna try to kill us. He knows how to get effective work out of us and what we need.”

The LSU defensive line will see main rotations come from Ali Gaye, Jaquelin Roy, BJ Ojulari, Wingo, Guillory and Langston this season, but don’t be surprised if other key players emerge. A position of great depth, the loss of Smith is significant, but it gives others an opportunity to prove themselves with significant snaps.