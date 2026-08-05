Three LSU Players Who Could Make Noise in Fall Camp

Fall camp is when teams start to look as they will actually appear on game days come September. For LSU, there are still a lot of kinks to figure out on both sides of the ball. Such is the case with so many new players and coaches.

Many players are going to make their name known as potential starters and role players during the next month. Lane Kiffin mixed the former coaching staff's high school recruits, some of LSU's best players from last year and top-tier transfers for one of the best rosters in college football on paper.

Going into camp, these are some players who could excite fans with their performance in August.

WR Corey Barber Jr.

Corey Barber poses for LSU media day in 2026 | @coreyy2kk - Instagram

With so many new additions to the wide receiver room, some of the young and unproven players are going under the radar. This shouldn't be the case with Barber, the lone freshman in the wide receiver room.

Louis Johnson of Last Word on Sports said on X that while talking to freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds, the sack chaser praised Barber, saying that he has been "killing it" this summer.

Barber was the No. 9 receiver in the 2026 class, and excels with his explosiveness and sudden movements. He has the chance to be a reputable slot receiver as a freshman and move up the depth chart the older he gets. Barber will be a pass-catcher to watch over the next month.

CB PJ Woodland

PJ Woodland celebrates against Clemson in 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Woodland is in line to be LSU's CB2 behind sophomore DJ Pickett. But Woodland is a player that has just as much ability as any defensive back on the field.

"PJ Woodland. That's a guy who I've been talking about all morning," linebacker Whit Weeks said at SEC Media Days. "He's outstanding. I think come week seven or eight, that's going to be the guy who everybody's like, he's the next great one from DBU."

Woodland started every game for LSU last year and had two interceptions and 41 tackles. Now as a second year starter, Woodland has a major role to play. The way he handles LSU's fast-paced offense in fall camp will be interesting to watch.

TE Malachi Thomas

Malachi Thomas reacts after a catch against Georgia Tech in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing in any tight end this year raised some eyebrows. Starter Trey'Dez Green could be the best tight end in the country this year, but Thomas will still be competing for some playing time.

Thomas was at the Throw It Deep QB Academy in Dallas last week with quarterbacks Sam Leavitt and Landen Clark, as well as multiple receivers and Green. His chemistry with his quarterbacks improving is a good sign for his 2026 season.

He put up 192 yards on 13 catches last year at Pittsburgh, but will also likely be seen as a blocker in LSU's system. Thomas is a big dude, standing at 6'3 and weighing 242 pounds. The way he is used at LSU will be a point to watch during fall camp, and he can make some noise.

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