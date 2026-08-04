Sam Leavitt Takes Control of LSU's New Offense With High Expectations

The LSU Tigers will be a closely followed team as the season begins. The Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge has come with its share of criticisms and intrigue.

There is an expectation for Kiffin to return the Tigers to the top of the college football world. LSU has a talented roster, but can they gel and become a cohesive team?

A lot of that pressure falls on Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt. LSU's new quarterback dealt with injuries in 2025, but he's ready to roll for his first season in Baton Rouge.

Why the Pressure Falls on Leavitt

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a ton of new faces on this Tigers offense. They completely revamped the wide receiver room through the transfer portal. Multiple offensive linemen and running backs made their way to LSU as well.

Someone must assume command of this bunch, and that falls on Leavitt's shoulders. His experience at Arizona State will help. He finished with 44 total touchdowns in two seasons with the Sun Devils, leading ASU to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

That playoff experience is going to be massive for LSU. Having a quarterback who's played on grand stages is a massive reassurance for Kiffin. However, there is new territory with being LSU's signal-caller. The eyes of the college football world fall on him, and if he can't deliver, the Tigers' season will go south quickly.

Developing Chemistry With the Wide Receivers is Top Priority

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An immediate priority heading into fall camp is figuring out roles for the new wide receivers. Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, and Winston Watkins Jr. are some of the top names.

I'm sure Leavitt has worked on chemistry and timing with the wideouts during the summer, but it'll be closely monitored during fall camp in the lead-up to the season. The wide receivers can do all the work they can, but again, Leavitt has to be the one to make the play.

Trey'Dez Green is another player who's due for a massive season. The 6'7" tight end is a premier red-zone target and should help ease the burden on Leavitt. He makes life easy for a quarterback, and Kiffin plans to utilize Green in a multitude of ways.

It's hard to ignore the storylines and pressure on LSU. Leavitt has to do his best to block out the noise and focus on playing the best football of his collegiate career.

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