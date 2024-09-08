Three Observations from LSU Football's Week 2 Victory Over Nicholls State
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers captured their first victory of the 2024 season after taking down Nicholls State 44-21 on Saturday night in Death Valley.
After an uneasy start to the game, the Bayou Bengals allowed just seven points in the second half to go on a 21-7 run in the final quarter and a half.
Now, despite getting back on track and claiming a win over an inferior opponent, there remains work to be done for the Tigers ahead of Week 3 at South Carolina.
What were the takeaways from LSU's victory over Nicholls in Week 2?
Three Observations: Week 2
No. 1: Improvement in the Red Zone
In Week 1, LSU was abysmal in the red zone after coming up with only six points after having three opportunities once inside the 20 yard line.
On Saturday against the Colonels, there was significant improvement from the Bayou Bengals after going 5-for-5 in the red zone with Kyren Lacy leading the way.
The five scores came from LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier after connecting with freshman tight end Trey'Dez Green, freshman running back Ju'Juan Johnson, Kyren Lacy for a pair of scores and Zavion Thomas on a shuffle pass score.
The Tigers were creative in their ability to get in the end zone with all five scores from inside the red zone coming on well drawn up plays.
After struggles in Week 1, it was a bounce back from this group in Week 2 against the Colonels from inside the red zone.
No. 2: Impactful Freshmen
Kelly and Co. made it a point to get the true freshmen on the field on Saturday night with a myriad of youngsters making an impact for the Tigers.
It started with tight end Trey'Dez Green and running back Ju'Juan Johnson getting in the end zone and ended with cornerback PJ Woodland forcing a fumble in his first career start.
The LSU staff threw out a number of first-year Tigers with Jelani Watkins, Ahmad Breaux, Gabriel Reliford and more getting their first taste of Death Valley.
The main takeaway from the youngsters was safety Dashawn Spears and Woodland earning the start on Saturday. There is a need for change in the secondary and Kelly's staff made the move in Week 2. Now, it'll be intriguing to see if the move sticks in Week 3 when the Tigers travel to South Carolina.
No. 3: Defensive Struggles
Kelly and Co. went with a myriad of combinations on defense on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with a new group hitting the field on virtually every possession. It started with PJ Woodland and Ashton Stamps at the cornerbacks slot with the young duo making plays when needed.
If there was a bright spot on defense, it was Woodland handling business on the opposite side of Stamps where he forced a fumble in the third quarter. It was a momentum changing play for the Tigers to create separation after an abysmal first two and a half quarters.
In Woodland’s first college start, he ended the night with four total tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Despite a strong showing from the corners, it was a struggle in the trenches for the Tigers on Saturday night. Nicholls State running back Collin Guggenheim carved the LSU defense after tallying 145 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries for the Colonels.
The Colonels offense made the most of its opportunities in Tiger Stadium while chewing time off the clock in the first half. Nicholls ran in a pair of touchdowns with both scores taking over seven minutes off of the clock to go into halftime down 23-14.
LSU’s secondary remains a question mark; mainly at the safety position. True freshman Dashawn Spears earned the start alongside redshirt-freshman Kylin Jackson, but the Tigers rotated in both Jordan Allen and Sage Ryan to find a consistent rotation.
In the trenches, LSU lost defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory to an ankle injury with the unit struggling to find production from the backups.
It was a challenge for defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit on Saturday night after giving up 145 rushing yards and 152 yards through the air.
