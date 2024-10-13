Three Observations from LSU Football's Week 7 Victory Over No. 9 Ole Miss
Garrett Nussmeier and No. 13 LSU battled until the clock hit zero on Saturday night in Death Valley after coming from behind to take down No. 9 Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime.
It will be a game that is remembered for years to come after Nussmeier cemented his status as one of the top signal-callers to roll through Baton Rouge.
After a sluggish start, the redshirt-junior quarterback put the struggles behind him to lead the Tigers to a critical victory with the program back in the College Football Playoff conversation.
What stood out most on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium?
Three Observations: LSU Stuns Ole Miss in Death Valley
No. 1: Garrett Nussmeier Puts America on Notice
It's not about how a player starts, it's about how they finish, and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier proved that on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Despite only being LSU's QB1 for six games now, Nussmeier has been playing like a seasoned veteran.
After starting off the game shaky and unable to find his groove, Nussmeier locked in when the lights were brightest. He brushed off the pair of interceptions and bad mojo before leading the Tigers to a final drive in regulation that will be remembered for years.
Nussmeier converted back-to-back fourth downs to keep the drive alive with the final one resulting in a touchdown over the middle to wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
He ended the day passing 22-of-51 for 337 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He finished the night with a 43 percent completion percentage in a rough early outing in Death Valley.
All the numbers went out the window on the first play in overtime where Nussmeier connected with Kyren Lacy for the walk-off touchdown score.
Nussmeier dropped back in the pocket, looked right and saw his WR1 ready to make a play in order to stun the Rebels and capture a Top 10 victory.
No. 2: Defense Bends, Doesn't Break
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker arrived in Baton Rouge with a tremendous challenge after taking over one of the worst defenses in America from a season ago. Fast forward to 2024 and he has this unit trending in the right direction.
On Saturday night against Ole Miss, specifically in the second half, Baker dialed up a masterclass game plan. He had his unit bringing the heat while making Rebels signal-caller Jaxson Dart uncomfortable all night.
It was LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson who made the most of his opportunities in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. The second-year Tiger continues catapulting his 2025 NFL Draft status, and after another big-time performance, he’s put the nation on notice.
Swinson ended the night with eight total tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups. He was sensational alongside his sidekick Sai’vion Jones in forcing pressure in the backfield.
One of the keys to the game for the Bayou Bengals was to pressure Dart, make him uncomfortable and force off-platform throws.
Dart ended the night passing 24-of-42 for 284 yards and 1 touchdown. He was timely in his approach while proving why he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the conference.
The veteran signal-caller went to wideouts Tre Harris and Cayden Lee all night with the pair of receivers totaling 16 receptions for 234 yards on the night.
Harris, who entered the game with an ankle injury, battled through to reel in 7 receptions for 102 yards and a score in Week 7.
No. 3: Bradyn Swinson and Whit Weeks Pave the Way
Yes, it was LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson who ended the day with eight total tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups, but his counterpart on the second-level of defense deserves praise as well.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks put the defense on his back to make timely play after timely play down the stretch. He tallied 18 (!) total tackles, 10 solo tackles, one sack and a pass breakup on Saturday night against No. 9 Ole Miss.
Weeks was virtually shot out of a cannon from start to finish to lift the LSU defense to new heights against a fiery offense under Lane Kiffin.
With LSU linebacker Harold Perkins done for the year, the Bayou Bengals were in dire need of a youngster to step up and lead the defense.
Insert second-year Tiger Whit Weeks as the go-to guy now in Baton Rouge. He's stepped up to the plate time and time again with none coming at a better time than Saturday night against a Top 10 foe in Ole Miss.
Now, LSU will enter the Top 10 in the AP Poll after defeating the Rebels with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks coming in Week 8. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT in Fayetteville.
