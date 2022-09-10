Three Things We Hope to Learn Against Southern

There remains uncertainty surrounding a number of spots with this LSU football program. It was inevitable the Tigers would hit a few bumps in the road in Year 1 under Brian Kelly and this team looks to use their matchup against Southern to solve a few problems.

Kelly has proven the type of coach he is in just a short time in Baton Rouge. Holding his players accountable while instilling discipline in each, the culture has shifted within this program and their 0-1 start doesn’t tell the story.

Look for the Tigers to experiment Saturday night in Death Valley with a number of rotations offensively while fixing a few special teams errors.

Here are three things we hope to learn in the home opener:

How will the Tigers utilize Kayshon Boutte?

The time is now for Boutte to assert his dominance. Arguably the top pass catcher in college football, his junior season may not have started as anticipated, but Saturday could get things trending in the right direction.

A projected first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s imperative this program gets the ball in his hands. How will they use him against Southern? His dynamic playstyle is what will make this offensive engine go and Coach Kelly knows that, detailing how one game doesn’t define the All-Americans season.

Look for Boutte to show up in a big way Saturday night and get his season back on track.

What’s the status of the offensive line rotations? Will Kelly look to use LSU’s depth?

The Tigers saw true freshman Will Campbell take significant snaps in his first start for LSU, but they’ll need to get more out of their other guys the rest of this year. Campbell held his own for a youngster, but as this offensive scheme goes more up-tempo, Kelly detailed they will be looking to use their depth.

Saturday’s matchup will give LSU the chance to dive into their bag of tricks and try fresh rotations in an in-game situation, but how will they do so? Look for LSU to test a few different bodies in the trenches Saturday.

Throughout fall camp, Kelly emphasized how pleased he was with the depth of this unit, but now will be where he puts it to the test in an in-game situation.

How will this team adjust in the kick return game? Field goal/extra points?

The Tigers’ special teams woes were a major takeaway following the season opening loss to Florida State. Two muffed punts. A blocked field goal. A blocked extra point. There is no other way to put it other than this group didn’t show up in the season opener.

But Saturday brings a new day for the Tigers and this special teams unit. This experienced coaching staff knows how to adjust and will certainly have his squad poised to shake back against Southern.

Look for the Tigers to adjust with their kick returners. Though this team still has trust in Malik Nabers, they’ll more than likely give a few guys a chance to showcase their talent Saturday. As for the kicking game, protections will be key in order to see success.

Kelly and his staff have gone through the motions in practice this week to be prepared for their first game in Tiger Stadium. It’ll be interesting to monitor the changes this program makes heading into Game 2 of the Kelly era.