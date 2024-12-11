Three Transfer Wide Receivers LSU Football Will Target in the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal when it comes to adding wide receiver depth this offseason.
With Kyren Lacy off to the 2025 NFL Draft and starter CJ Daniels departing for the NCAA Transfer Porta, LSU will be without a pair of key contributors next fall.
Now, Kelly and Co. will hit the Tranafer Portal with force this offseason in order to bolster the receiving corps for the 2025 season.
Who has the program reached out to? Who's on their radar?
The LSU Wide Receiver Board: Three Names to Know
WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Monday with the LSU Tigers immediately becoming a team to watch for, according to multiple reports.
Barion, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Barion can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Barion will receive significant interest now that he is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU, Ole Miss, Florida State and Texas A&M set to be teams to watch for, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Big Board is being finalized with several names to keep tabs on in the coming days, but one name has become a hot topic: Oklahoma's Nic Anderson.
Anderson, a redshirt-sophomore who flashed in 2023 for the Sooners, has quickly become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this week.
He has not played in 2024 after battling the injury bug, but when healthy last season, Anderson recorded 31 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an eye-opening 21.0 yards per reception last year.
Now, he's a name to keep tabs on when it comes to the Tigers. LSU, Ole Miss and Florida appear to be in play here, according to 247Sports. He will look to visit in the coming days.
WR Micah Hudson: Texas Tech
Texas Tech five-star true freshman wide receiver Micah Hudson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Red Raiders. 247Sports first reported his intentions to depart Lubbock last week.
The coveted wideout from the Lone Star State was one of the biggest wins in Texas Tech history on the recruiting trail after bypassing opportunities with the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, after a slow first season of college football where Hudson battled the injury bug, the coveted receiver plans to enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
He finished his first season with eight catches for 123 yards, but did not record a reception during the Red Raiders' final handful of games this season after a nagging injury derailed his year.
Hudson struggled to carve out a role in his first season at the next level, but now in search of a new program, colleges are salivating at the potential he attains.
He's currently listed as the No. 3 overall prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
Now, the "contenders" are being revealed with the LSU Tigers among the Top 5 schools to keep tabs on. The Tigers are joined by Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Colorado, according to Rivals.
Rivals isn't the only outlet reporting LSU is in for the Hudson Sweepstakes.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported on Thursday that LSU will be a team to watch for during Hudson's Transfer Portal process.
Texas A&M has received predictions as of Wednesday to win out for Hudson's services after a visit on Tuesday.
Honorable Mention: FIU's Eric Rivers
The list of players LSU has reached out to includes Florida International wideout Eric Rivers. The coveted transfer has heard from over 40 schools with LSU among the list, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.
LSU is alongside Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Colorado and Miami, among several others, to contact the productive receiver.
Rivers is coming off a dominant 2024 campaign where he reeled in a career-best 62 catches for 1,172 yards with 12 touchdowns.
He totaled five games where he logged over 100 receiving yards, including one of the best receiver performances of the year against New Mexico State.
Rivers caught 11 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-13 win against the Aggies in late October.
The resumé is impressive with Rivers also setting the FIU program records for receiving yards in a single game and receiving yards in a season.
Now, LSU is in on the action alongside several heavy-hitters in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
