Tiger Up, Tiger Down: Stock Report From LSU's Loss vs. Texas

LSU came up just short against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night, falling 22-21 in heartbreaking fashion at Tiger Stadium.

LSU looked to be in control for much of the night, building an 11-point lead in the third quarter and putting together a strong performance on both sides of the ball. However, a late Texas touchdown with just four seconds remaining sent the Tigers home with another disappointing loss.

Despite the result, there were several standout performances from the LSU roster. On the other hand, a missed field goal and an inability to close out the game left some questions heading into the final stretch of the season.

Here is whose stock is up and whose stock is down following LSU's loss to Texas.

Stock Up: Ty Benefield

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers safety Ty Benefield (2) reacts after a pass breakup during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one player who stood out for LSU on Saturday night, it was safety Ty Benefield.

Benefield put together an outstanding performance against the Longhorns, finishing the night with eight tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

His first interception came in the first quarter, when Arch Manning attempted to find Emmett Mosley V downfield. Benefield read the play, picked off the pass and returned it 33 yards to set LSU up inside the Texas 10-yard line.

Just two plays later, Sam Leavitt found Jackson Harris for his second touchdown reception of the night, giving LSU a 14-7 lead.

Benefield was not finished there, either. He picked off Manning again in the third quarter, giving the Tigers another opportunity to capitalize on a Texas mistake.

Although LSU ultimately came up short, Benefield was one of the biggest reasons the Tigers were in a position to win the game.

Stock Up: Eugene Wilson III

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LSU passing game had several bright spots against Texas, and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III was one of the biggest contributors.

Wilson finished the night with seven receptions for 96 yards, leading the Tigers in receiving and giving Leavitt a reliable target throughout the game.

Although he did not find the end zone, Wilson consistently helped LSU move the football and make plays downfield. His production was particularly important against a Texas defense that entered the matchup with plenty of talent and experience.

In a game where LSU needed more than just the usual contributors, Wilson delivered one of the strongest individual performances on the offensive side of the ball.

Stock Up: Dilin Jones

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) rushes during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dilin Jones gave the LSU offense another major spark with an explosive touchdown run in the third quarter.

With the Tigers holding a 14-10 lead, Jones broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run, extending LSU's advantage to 21-10 and putting the Longhorns in a difficult position heading into the final quarter.

Jones finished the night with 19 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

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Jones continued to show that he can be a difference-maker in the backfield, and his performance was one of the biggest positives to come out of Saturday's loss.

Stock Down: Sam Leavitt

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While LSU had some strong individual performances on offense, quarterback Sam Leavitt had a night he would probably like to forget.

Leavitt finished the game with two touchdown passes, both to Jackson Harris, but also threw three interceptions against the Longhorns.

Turnovers are always costly, especially against a quality opponent, and giving Texas three extra possessions made an already difficult matchup even more challenging.

Leavitt still managed to put together some productive drives and helped LSU build a 21-10 lead in the third quarter. However, the three interceptions are difficult to overlook, particularly in a game the Tigers lost by a single point.

The Tigers cannot afford to give opposing defenses that many opportunities and expect to consistently come away with wins.

Stock Down: Scott Starzyk

Kicker Scott Starzyk 80, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a game decided by a single point, every scoring opportunity matters.

Unfortunately for LSU, one of those opportunities slipped away before halftime.

After putting together an 11-play, 55-yard drive late in the second quarter, the Tigers were unable to finish the possession with points. Kicker Scott Starzyk lined up for a 38-yard field goal attempt, but the kick sailed wide right.

LSU still carried a 14-10 lead into halftime, but those three points could have made a significant difference in the final outcome.

The Tigers ultimately lost by one point, making the missed opportunity even more difficult to overlook.

Stock Down: Lane Kiffin

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a coach who came to Baton Rouge with high expectations, Saturday night's loss is another disappointing result for Lane Kiffin and the LSU program, as their playoff hopes are dead in the water.

The Tigers had Texas on the ropes for much of the night and put themselves in position to pick up a huge bounce-back victory. However, LSU was unable to finish, allowing the Longhorns to work their way back into the game before scoring the go-ahead touchdown with just four seconds remaining.

While the players ultimately have to execute on the field, Kiffin and his coaching staff will have plenty to look back on following the loss.

LSU had opportunities to put the game away but could not find a way to get the job done. The offense was held scoreless in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers were unable to respond when Texas began building momentum late in the game.

Losing by a single point to a ranked opponent is never an easy result to swallow, but these are the types of games that LSU brought Kiffin to Baton Rouge to win.

There is still plenty of talent on the roster, and Kiffin has the opportunity to get the program moving in the right direction. However, another close loss against a quality opponent is not the type of result the Tigers or their fanbase were hoping for.

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