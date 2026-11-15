5 Instant Takeaways From LSU's Heartbreaking Loss vs. Texas

The question all season has been whether Lane Kiffin could win the big games and earn a marquee win now at the helm of the LSU Tigers, and the Week 11 matchup against the Texas Longhorns looked like the perfect opportunity for that.

However, despite being in control of the game, the Tigers blew an 11-point lead and were left stunned in the final seconds of the game as the Longhorns left Baton Rouge and ruined any hopes left for the Tigers to make the College Football Playoff.

Here are five takeaways from the disappointing loss for the Tigers.

Turnovers Aren't a Problem Until They Are

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt once again struggled with the interception bug, this time rattling off three of them, and all to the same defender on the Longhorns. It's been a problem that has bitten the offense throughout the season, and his three interceptions tie for the most in a game this season.

However, it's an intriguing problem: because of Leavitt's 10 incompletions, 3 were interceptions, so 7 were true incompletions. That puts his completion percentage, excluding drops and interceptions, at 81 percent, an elite rate.

Despite that, three interceptions are still a lot, and the difference in games, especially in contests like this, is decided by a few points or less. Throw one less, turn it into a field goal, and the Tigers walk away with a win in this one.

The LSU Running Game Showed Up Until It Was Needed

LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been well documented that the LSU offense needs a respectable rushing attack to keep defenses honest, allowing Lane Kiffin to draw up plays that end up as chunk gains or touchdowns for the Tigers.

Well, the running game showed up against the Longhorns, and Dilin Jones logged his second 100-yard rushing game since week one of the season, and did it against one of the best defenses in the country. That's the balanced attack the Tigers needed against Alabama, and one that makes them so dangerous to other teams, but it still wasn't enough, and it didn't show up in the final quarter of the game.

Ty Benefield Legacy Game

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

LSU Tigers safety Ty Benefield (2) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels weird to discuss a legacy game for a player who has just arrived in Baton Rouge and will likely spend only one season with the program, but that was the impact Benefield had on the game against the Longhorns.

He had two interceptions, one quarterback hurry, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and finished with 8 tackles, which tied for second on the team. He made an impact at every level on the field and was electric to watch.

This is the Best Defensive Front in the Country

Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It had been discussed leading up to the game how the Tigers' defense would only find success if the defensive front remained ferocious, and going against the Longhorns ' offensive line, they lived up to the hype, and then some.

Princewill Umanmielen had a sack with one quarterback hurry, but Dominick McKinley was the star of the night in my eyes. He was constantly causing havoc in the backfield and was dominating the line of scrimmage, stuffing runs in the process.

The defensive front has been praised for their play all season, but they might even be better than people expect when watching them.

Penalties Are Still a Problem

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have been in the better half of penalties per game in the country, averaging 6.1, but it's an inconsistent 6.1. Some games they play clean, falling well under their average, and some nights, like tonight against the Longhorns, it's havoc in the penalty department.

The Tigers had 11 as a team, including 6 on defense, with 4 of those 6 coming on 3rd or 4th down, moving the chains for the Longhorns. The defense could have had an even better night, if not for the self-inflicted penalties that came at the worst of times.

Those little mistakes, however, are the big difference in close matchups, and would have been the difference between a statement win against the Longhorns and the heartbreaking loss they endured.

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