No. 21 LSU vs. No. 6 Texas Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Box Score and Highlights

To close out this season at home, LSU will host one more daunting opponent, facing the No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns for a Week 11 SEC matchup.

After gaining the third loss of the season against Alabama in Week 10, the Tigers are heading into the matchup hopeful to gain one more win at home to paint the perfect playoff picture.

The loss dropped LSU seven spots in the College Football Playoff rankings, lowering the chances of Lane Kiffin to make his first playoff appearance in his coaching career and meet the expectations of his first year in purple and yellow.

Now, it is critical for LSU to secure marquee wins for the rest of the season, starting with the state neighbor, the Texas Longhorns.

Against Steve Sarkisian and his talented team, LSU must be able to match up and dominate the opposing competition for all four quarters.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While facing Alabama, the team struggled to finish out every drive, scoring a season-low 13 points on one touchdown and two field goals. As Alabama gained momentum late, LSU made key system errors that let the Tigers fall to the SEC rival.

If Texas takes the lead over LSU, holding a 93.3% red zone efficiency rate, the Tigers must make quick responses from scoring success to be able to challenge the SEC competitor, instead of letting the chance of winning go again.

The high-stakes matchup against Texas will make or break the team's playoff chances and be another shot at saving LSU's reputation against top-ranked SEC teams.

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.