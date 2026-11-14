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No. 21 LSU vs. No. 6 Texas Live In-Game Updates, Analysis, Box Score and Highlights

The live updates from LSU's last at-home SEC showdown
Brooke Benedict|
Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers line of scrimmage seen during the first quarter against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers line of scrimmage seen during the first quarter against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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LSU Tigers

To close out this season at home, LSU will host one more daunting opponent, facing the No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns for a Week 11 SEC matchup.

After gaining the third loss of the season against Alabama in Week 10, the Tigers are heading into the matchup hopeful to gain one more win at home to paint the perfect playoff picture.

The loss dropped LSU seven spots in the College Football Playoff rankings, lowering the chances of Lane Kiffin to make his first playoff appearance in his coaching career and meet the expectations of his first year in purple and yellow.

Now, it is critical for LSU to secure marquee wins for the rest of the season, starting with the state neighbor, the Texas Longhorns.

Against Steve Sarkisian and his talented team, LSU must be able to match up and dominate the opposing competition for all four quarters.

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While facing Alabama, the team struggled to finish out every drive, scoring a season-low 13 points on one touchdown and two field goals. As Alabama gained momentum late, LSU made key system errors that let the Tigers fall to the SEC rival.

If Texas takes the lead over LSU, holding a 93.3% red zone efficiency rate, the Tigers must make quick responses from scoring success to be able to challenge the SEC competitor, instead of letting the chance of winning go again.

The high-stakes matchup against Texas will make or break the team's playoff chances and be another shot at saving LSU's reputation against top-ranked SEC teams.

LSU running back Dilin Jones scores touchdown against Auburn 2026
Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Brooke Benedict
BROOKE BENEDICT

Brooke Benedict is a junior at LSU with a major in Print Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies. She’s originally from Boulder, Colorado and enjoys how sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.

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