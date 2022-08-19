Top 2024 EDGE Colin Simmons Sets LSU Visit

2024 Duncanville (Tex.) EDGE Colin Simmons is set for a dominant junior season with one of the top high school football programs in the country, but the 5-star prospect will be taking his recruitment seriously this fall as well.

The top pass rusher will be heading down to Death Valley for LSU’s Sept. 10 matchup against the Southern Jaguars. Simmons, who is fresh off of a few visits this summer, namely to Oregon, will hit Baton Rouge for the second time this year.

Related: LSU DC Matt House Talks Tigers Defense, Depth Emerging

To get Collins back to LSU and get a taste of a game-like atmosphere is a major victory for head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers. With Jamar Cain being the primary recruiter of Simmons, he’ll be battling it out with a number of elite programs.

Collins, who already sits at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, is receiving calls from virtually every Power Five program in the country. Being prioritized by a handful of SEC schools, the Tigers are looking to separate themselves from the pack.

Related: Ali Gaye Adjusting to Leadership Role, New Defensive Scheme

The film on Collins doesn’t lie. Using his length and strength to his advantage, he plows through defenders at ease with tremendous technique. The quick feet he attains gives him a severe advantage in the trenches, being extremely well-developed for his age.

The Texas native battles it out against some of the top programs in the country on a weekly basis and routinely holds his own. After he dominated throughout his sophomore campaign, Simmons will look to continue polishing his game as a junior this fall.

Look for the Tigers to put their foot on the gas for Simmons. A high-priority target in the 2024 class, LSU could put themselves in great position with a standout visit in early September.