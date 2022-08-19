Skip to main content

Top 2024 EDGE Colin Simmons Sets LSU Visit

Simmons, a consensus Top-10 edge rusher, will make his second visit to Death Valley this year
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2024 Duncanville (Tex.) EDGE Colin Simmons is set for a dominant junior season with one of the top high school football programs in the country, but the 5-star prospect will be taking his recruitment seriously this fall as well.

The top pass rusher will be heading down to Death Valley for LSU’s Sept. 10 matchup against the Southern Jaguars. Simmons, who is fresh off of a few visits this summer, namely to Oregon, will hit Baton Rouge for the second time this year.

Related: LSU DC Matt House Talks Tigers Defense, Depth Emerging

To get Collins back to LSU and get a taste of a game-like atmosphere is a major victory for head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers. With Jamar Cain being the primary recruiter of Simmons, he’ll be battling it out with a number of elite programs.

Collins, who already sits at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, is receiving calls from virtually every Power Five program in the country. Being prioritized by a handful of SEC schools, the Tigers are looking to separate themselves from the pack.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related: Ali Gaye Adjusting to Leadership Role, New Defensive Scheme

The film on Collins doesn’t lie. Using his length and strength to his advantage, he plows through defenders at ease with tremendous technique. The quick feet he attains gives him a severe advantage in the trenches, being extremely well-developed for his age.

The Texas native battles it out against some of the top programs in the country on a weekly basis and routinely holds his own. After he dominated throughout his sophomore campaign, Simmons will look to continue polishing his game as a junior this fall.

Look for the Tigers to put their foot on the gas for Simmons. A high-priority target in the 2024 class, LSU could put themselves in great position with a standout visit in early September.

LSU Tigers

USATSI_16967595
Football

LSU DC Matt House Talks Tiger Defense, Depth Emerging

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17788215
Football

Pair of LSU Commits Taking Visits Elsewhere, Keeping Options Open

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_15018775
Football

Ali Gaye Adjusting to Leadership Role, New Defensive Scheme

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_13490830
Tiger Chat

LSU Volleyball Signs Breleigh Favre, Daughter of NFL Legend Brett Favre

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18861750
Football

Former LSU Kicker Cade York Earns Prestigious Award

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16686840
Football

Two More Tigers Ink Major NIL Deals

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16970914
Football

Three Things We Learned During Wednesday's Fall Camp Scrimmage

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16965669
Football

LSU Football: Players Standing Out During Fall Camp

By Zack Nagy