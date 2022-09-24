Visitors List: LSU Hosting High-Priority 2024 Targets

Another game day, another major recruiting weekend for LSU as they continue to host the nation’s top prospects. It’s no secret the Tigers have put together a dominant 2023 class, but this program is looking towards the future as they reel in 2024 recruits to campus this fall.

Brian Kelly and company are hosting two of the top 2024 quarterbacks this weekend, but their visitors list has grown exponentially this week.

Here are a few key names to monitor:

Maurice Williams - Safety - 2024

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples. A four-star, top 100 prospect, his recruitment has exploded this year despite being committed to LSU.

Williams was on campus for an unofficial visit with the Tigers this summer where he ultimately felt at home. Ready to commit this summer and shut the process down was on his mind for quite some time, leading him to pledge to Brian Kelly and his staff.

A polished, versatile safety when in coverage, the Tigers are getting a prospect who has the instincts to make an immediate impact for the program when his number is called. Elite footwork paired with physical traits, Williams has the chance to be up next and continue the “DBU” tradition in Baton Rouge.

DJ Lagway - Quarterback - 2024

A consensus Top 100 player in the 2024 class, Lagway has already made his fair share of trips to campus this year. Labeling LSU as one of the best game day atmospheres in the country, the Texas native has the Tigers high on his list.

Though LSU has his attention, the 4-star quarterback will look to take all five of his official visits and get a better feel for where he wants to end up. Already seeing both Florida and Texas A&M, Lagway is certainly making his rounds to SEC stadiums.

The Tigers are set to face New Mexico in their annual purple game on Saturday that’ll feature their alternative purple jerseys with white helmets. A sleek look, it’ll surely gain the attention of prospects in town, including Lagway.

Julian Sayin - Quarterback - 2024

Lagway will be accompanied by high 4-star quarterback Julian Sayin this weekend in Death Valley. The California native has LSU high on his list as he winds down his recruitment process in his junior campaign.

Sayin, a Top 50 player in his class, looks to be trimming his list in what looks to be between both Georgia and LSU. With his recruitment coming to a close and LSU hosting Sayin for an unofficial visit this weekend, it’s a solid spot to be in.

Clearly, the Tigers have their fair share of quarterbacks between Jayden Daniels, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, true freshman Walker Howard and 2023 commit Rickie Collins, but the rich could get richer with Sayin.

This weekend will be critical for LSU as they host two of the top signal-callers in the 2024 class. Establishing relationships and building on them for the future can put the Tigers in solid position going forward.