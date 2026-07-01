What Alabama Does Better Than LSU And Why It Matters

Most of LSU's big losses over the last two years came by the same knife, but delivered by different hands.

Even though LSU has added 40 transfers and totally retooled its offense, the defense is keeping the same identity with defensive coordinator Blake Baker returning for his third year. The one big issue this defense has had is stopping mobile quarterbacks.

Alabama doesn't even have a clear starter yet, as redshirt freshman Keelon Russell and redshirt junior Austin Mack are in the midst of a quarterback battle. No matter who starts and/or completes the game against LSU, Alabama is going to be putting a strong athlete on the field.

A diverse quarterback could spell trouble for LSU

Jalen Milroe directs traffic as LSU and Alabama face off in 2023 | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jalen Milroe rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns against LSU in 2024. Marcel Reed rushed for 62 yards and three touchdowns while not even playing the whole game against LSU in 2024, and again had an elite game in 2025 with 108 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU held Alabama to only 20 points in last year's matchup, in a year when Alabama's rushing offense was nonexistent behind pocket-passer quarterback Ty Simpson. The Tide only rushed for 56 yards, and LSU only had 59 yards on the ground.

LSU and Alabama had the two worst rushing offenses in the SEC last year, and while both should improve, the fact that Alabama has elite quarterbacks with scrambling abilities makes them stand out.

Russell only played in two games for Alabama last year and ran the ball three times for 17 yards. Mack appeared in four games and had 22 rushing yards and a touchdown over nine attempts.

Why this difference matters

Jayden Daniels spins away from a tackler in a 2023 game against Alabama | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LSU's defense was stronger in 2025 than it had been since the 2019 national championship season, but it still had issues with mobile quarterbacks. The defense should see another improvement heading into 2026, but there's no Harold Perkins to harass defenders anymore.

Whit Weeks will be leading the linebacker group, who will be keeping an eye on Russell or Mack all game, but the linebacking unit isn't the strongest for LSU. There's a potential for LSU to have multiple game-wreckers on the defensive line, but it's hard to prove that before the season starts.

LSU is likely to be favored in this game, but a long game of fighting against a scrambling quarterback can wear the defense out to where Alabama can strike with mid-range routes.

If LSU continues to be strung along by a flashy and quick quarterback, the Tigers might go down in Death Valley.

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