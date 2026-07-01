3 Players Likely To Lead LSU's Receiving Corps In 2026

LSU football brought in nine new wide receivers in the transfer portal after LSU lost double-digit receivers to the portal and the NFL Draft.

LSU pulled receivers from major SEC schools, group of five schools and even the FCS level.

The group is diverse in skill set and size, leading to a receiving corps that can do just about anything offensive coordinator Charlie Weis draws up for quarterback Sam Leavitt to throw.

Jayce Brown Is Ready To Be WR1

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) looks for the next play during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Lane Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff turned to the transfer portal to rebuild a receiving room that returned almost nothing from 2025, Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown emerged as arguably the most proven commodity in the bunch.

Brown is coming off a second consecutive season with more than 40 catches, 700-plus yards and at least five touchdowns, having caught 41 passes for 712 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 after a 2024 campaign that saw him reel in 47 catches for 823 yards and five touchdowns.

Beyond the production, Brown's game is built on explosiveness. He averaged right around 17 yards per catch during his time at Kansas State, the kind of big-play ability Kiffin has prioritized this offseason.

Brown has been a standout during spring camp, and with so much shuffling on the roster, he looks like the safest bet to emerge as LSU's go-to target heading into the season.

Jackson Harris Is A Threat

Nov 29, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) makes a 78-yard touchdown run against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first domino to fall in LSU's offseason receiver overhaul was Jackson Harris, a Hawaii transfer who committed to the Tigers shortly after taking a visit to Baton Rouge.

Harris built his reputation in the Mountain West as one of the most explosive vertical threats in the conference, leading the league in yards per reception with just shy of 20 yards per catch last season.

That kind of downfield production is exactly what LSU needed in this portal cycle as Kiffin takes over. The Tigers’ vertical passing attack practically nonexistent last season, due mainly to poor quarterback play. But this season will definitely be different.

Harris gives Weis’ offense a stretch-the-field option, and if his big-play tendencies translate to SEC competition, he could quickly become one of the most dangerous deep threats on LSU's roster.

Winnie Watkins In the Slot

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the transfer portal brought in a flood of new faces, Winnie Watkins stands out as a steadying presence already familiar with the system.

Spring practice has given LSU a reason to praise his all-around game, blocking well, operating in the slot and taking on more of a leadership role by being vocal in the receiver room because to his familiarity with the offense.

That experience matters now that the rest of the room is new to the scheme and LSU.

Watkins' reliability in the slot and his leadership could prove just as valuable as any play, giving Kiffin's offense a dependable security blanket as it tries to maximize efficiency in a first-year scheme.

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