What the LSU LB Depth Chart Looks Like After Whit Weeks Injury

The LSU Tigers continue to deal with notable injuries across the roster in the first season under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Injuries started to hit LSU hard in the Ole Miss game, and it's only piled on from there. The Tigers lost safety Dashawn Spears (ACL) for the season in Oxford before tight end Trey'Dez Green had to get carted off with a lower-body injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time.

On top of that, wide receiver Phillip Wright III was eventually ruled out for the year once the team got back to Baton Rouge. He originally suffered an injury against Louisiana Tech.

But in the win over Texas A&M, the LSU linebacker room got hit hard with a pair of injuries, including one to starter Whit Weeks. As a result, the depth chart will look much different moving forward.

LSU Linebacker Depth Chart

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weeks suffered a fractured fibula in the win over Texas A&M. He's expected to miss extended time with a possibility for a return late in the season.

Even before the game ended, Kiffin told the ESPN broadcast that he didn't like how severe Weeks' injury looked. He ended up heading off to the locker room on crutches with a walking boot.

"Whit left, it looked really bad," Kiffin told ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden. "It's the next people up and hopefully we don't keep having to say that."

Additionally, LSU linebacker Charles Ross II suffered a torn ACL against Texas A&M and will miss the rest of the season. A special team standout, he could have stepped into a bigger role with Weeks out, but instead sees his 2026 campaign come to an end.

Here is what LSU's linebacker depth chart could look like moving forward with both Weeks and Ross II out:

LSU hosts McNeese State on Saturday

MIKE Linebacker



- TJ Dottery



- Davhon Keys



- Zach Weeks

WILL Linebacker



- Tylen Singleton



- Zach Weeks

It remains somewhat of a mystery how things will look against McNeese. Perhaps LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker moves one of Dottery or Keys to WILL linebacker in order to make up for Singleton's lack of experience. However, Singleton will have a chance to show if he's worthy of the starting job against a lower-tier opponent in McNeese State.

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