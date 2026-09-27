Lane Kiffin on Whit Weeks Injury for LSU: 'It Looked Really Bad'

The LSU Tigers are dealing with more injury issues early in the first season under head coach Lane Kiffin.

After losing multiple key players to notable injuries in the loss to Ole Miss last week, the Tigers could now be without one of their leaders for an extended period.

And according to Kiffin, it didn't look good.

LSU LB Whit Weeks Exits on Crutches vs. Texas A&M

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks exited to the locker room in the second half of Saturday night's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies on crutches with a walking boot on his right foot.

"More bad news for LSU's defense, Whit Weeks was injured on A&M's last possession," ESPN's Kris Budden said during the game. "He went into the tent to look at his right ankle and has been walked off the field and into the locker room. That ankle in a boot and on crunches. If I get anything else, I'll let you guys know."

Budden then followed up with Kiffin before the start of the fourth quarter, and he delivered an unfortunate update on Weeks' injury live on-air.

"Whit left, it looked really bad," Kiffin told Budden. "It's the next people up and hopefully we don't keep having to say that."

That's the last thing LSU fans want to hear.

Weeks exited the game with four total tackles. Headed into the game, he had 20 total tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup during the first three games of the season for LSU.

Another Major Injury for LSU's Defense

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin stands on the field during warm up against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unclear how long Weeks could be out, but it's never a good sign to see a player with crutches and a walking boot.

This marks another notable injury for the LSU defense. The Tigers lost starting safety Dashawn Spears to a season-ending ACL injury in the loss to Ole Miss.

Weeks has been a vocal leader for LSU since this past offseason. He says all the right things and brings the proper mentality to Blake Baker's defense.

“I wanna bring back that nasty mentality to an LSU defense. I think we’ve lacked that in my first three years here," Weeks said during SEC Media Days. "I truly do, and I take that personally on myself.”

Fans will have to wait to hear an update from Kiffin about Weeks' status moving forward.

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