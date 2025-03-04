What the Experts are Saying: LSU Football's Will Campbell Remains a Priority Pick
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is fresh off of an impressive performance at the NFL Combine after handling business in Indianapolis.
The coveted Louisiana native took Baton Rouge by storm during his time with the Tigers, and after three seasons in the purple and gold, it was time for the next level.
Now, the projected first-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft has the attention of the top organizations ready to bring in his services.
The one "concern" surrounding Campbell is which position he will play in the NFL - guard or tackle.
For the LSU great, he knows where he wants to play. The arm length "issue" doesn't phase him.
“I’ve shown everything I need to on tape to show that I can play tackle at an elite level," Campbell said at the NFL Combine.
A consensus All-American selection in 2024, Campbell continued detailing the proof is in the tape during his time with the Tigers. The "arm length" conversation isn't as important as some may make it seem, according to Campbell.
"You can go look at my tape, and there’s not one play on there that when I get beat you can say, oh, that’s because he has shorter arms," Campbell said. "I don’t have stereotypical offensive tackle arms, but I’m aware of that, and that’s something that I use every week to my game plan in preparation on how to attack different defenders.”
But Campbell was asked if he'd switch position in the NFL if needed. Would he switch to offensive guard?
“I’ve told all the teams that I feel like I’ve all the stuff on tape to show that I can play tackle at a very high level, but I’m willing to do whatever I can do to help the team win," Campbell said. "If they told me I would start at right guard versus left tackle and being a backup, then I’d take it and be at right guard.”
The debate can now be put to rest surrounding the arm length situation after Campbell measured in on Sunday. Would his arm length be under 33"? The answer is in.
The Combine Measurements:
As an offensive tackle:
HT: 6057 (50th percentile)
WT: 319 (67th percentile)
Arm: 32 5/8 (7th percentile)
Hand: 9 1/2 (13th percentile)
As an offensive guard:
HT: 6057 (87th)
WT: 319 (69th)
Arm: 32 5/8 (23rd)
Hand: 9 1/2 (22nd)
According to Evan Lazar, "Will Campbell’s official arm length is 32 5/8” at the combine. There are a few notable outliers playing tackle with below 33-inch arms, but it’s rare. Josh Simmons (33”) and Kelvin Banks (33.5”) aren’t particularly long, either."
Campbell has formally met with multiple organizations including the hometown New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.
The Expert Takes:
Brian Baldinger of NFL Network: "Will Campbell is a great looking prospect. Natural Left Tackle with great feet; great leverage. I think he is an OT not an OG; regardless of measurements coming in Indy."
