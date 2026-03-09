Alabama Crimson Tide Predicted to Land Commitment From Prized LSU Football Target

Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish four-star running back Trey Martin is beginning to evaluate contenders in his recruitment process with multiple official visits set for this offseason.

Martin has soared in the rankings as of late where he now checks in in as the No. 1 rated running back in the Bayou State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

LSU Tigers running backs coach Kevin Smith has developed a relationship with Martin over the years while he was recruiting him during his time at Ole Miss as a priority target - carrying that momentum after joining the staff in Baton Rouge.

Across Martin's sophomore campaign in 2024, Martin ran for 382 yards on 28 carries while totaling eight touchdowns on the season, but his junior campaign is where he put America on notice.

The dynamic running back ran for 1,310 yards (11.4 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns as a junior in 2025 with schools across America extending offers - including Ohio State and Alabama.

Now, one schools is beginning to build momentum for the Louisisna native: the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Rivals' Sam Spiegelman has logged a prediction in favor of the SEC rival earning Martin's pledge when it's all said and done:

NEW: Rivals’ @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for Alabama to land 4-star RB Trey Martin🐘



Read: https://t.co/f1LFBiIAB3 pic.twitter.com/HBiNptGIv1 — Rivals (@Rivals) March 9, 2026

"Martin is one of the best in The Boot this cycle and Alabama is among the schools pushing hard for his pledge early on. Earlier this month, he labeled the Tide as the team atop his recruitment and he’s got an OV to Tuscaloosa locked in," Rivals wrote.

"In-state LSU finally offered last month and is now in the mix, too. Martin’s recruitment will continue to pick up steam as he heads into the spring."

The Louisiana standout has also locked in an official visit with the LSU Tigers where he will be in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 18-20.

Now, all eyes remain on the top-ranked running back in The Boot with Martin's process heating up this offseason.

