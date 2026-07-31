What To Watch Closely During LSU Football Fall Camp (And Why You Should Too)

Lane Kiffin's first year as LSU head coach has brought the most attention the Tigers have ever gotten during the preseason.

His $40 million roster is about to begin fall camp, and there are still many things to be figured out. Mainly, is the new offense—which is full of transfers, some returners and players who have been in Kiffin's system before—ready to compete in week one?

While the final depth charts will fill out toward the end of camp, these are some of the most important things to watch as practices progress.

Running back rotation

Harlem Berry runs the ball during a 2025 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 was an outlier year for a Kiffin-led offense. Running back Kewan Lacy was nearly a one-man-band in the backfield, which strayed from the rotation of running backs that Kiffin usually opts for.

Dilin Jones transferred in from Wisconsin and made waves in the spring as he was getting first-team reps and looked like he could be the starter. Though whoever starts at running back doesn't hold much weight.

Jones, Harlem Berry and Caden Durham are LSU's three main running backs and will be used as such. What is important to watch is who is used on what downs and how many plays each back stays on the field.

LSU also added Stacy Gage, Raycine Guillory Jr. and Rod Gainey Jr. out of the portal. All of these running backs have the talent to compete, so it will be revealed shortly how Kiffin plans on using them.

Offensive line depth chart and performance

LSU's offensive line huddles before a game against Southeastern in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's offensive lines was one of its biggest issues in 2025, but the pieces that returned are going to be playing key parts.

Center Braelin Moore returns for his fifth year of college football and will have the strength to overpower young defensive linemen. Weston Davis struggled at right tackle last year, but improved by spring. Where is he at now?

Then the pieces for the starting line behind those players need to fall into place.

Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton has the left tackle spot locked up. Aliou Bah and Ja'Quan Sprinkle are both in contention for the right guard position. Fifth-year Tiger Bo Bordelon got starting reps in spring, but Ole Miss transfer Devin Harper could take time from him at left guard.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford knows how to put the pieces together, so it will be important to watch who breaks out during fall camp.

Special teams

Damian Ramos kicks the ball against Ole Miss in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As special teams units typically do, LSU's group is being overlooked, despite having multiple players who have earned All-SEC honors.

Grant Chadwick, who earned third-team All-SEC honors last year, returns as the punter and holder. He averaged 45.7 yards per punt last year, which was the third-best single-season number in LSU history.

LSU added a kicker in the portal, Scott Starzyk from Arkansas. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2025 due to his 14-of-18 field goal rate and making all 47 extra points. Starzyk only had one game where he missed multiple kicks, shanking two at Ole Miss.

While these pieces are proven, there are still answers to be told about the return game. LSU has so many speedy athletes that it's nearly impossible to guess who the first player to return a punt this season will be.

Almost all of the wide receivers have a chance to be the returner, though Jayce Brown, Winnie Watkins and Phillip Wright would be favored. Running back Harlem Berry has the speed to be a returner. LSU could even put safety Ty Benefield or cornerback PJ Woodland back there.

The return game is a total mystery as of now, and LSU needs someone who can flip the field.

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