Lane Kiffin’s LSU Offense Faces One Question That Camp Must Answer

A football team coached by Lane Kiffin is easy to spot, with offenses that imperialistically take over the opposing team's side of the field with a lightning-quick pace.

Transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt can't do it all himself just throwing it downfield, though. The running game has to be able to assist in getting the offense down the field, which it didn't do in 2025. Last year's Tiger team ranked last in the SEC in rush yards per game.

It's not for a lack of talent, as the Tigers had Harlem Berry and Caden Durham in the backfield, both of whom they retained for 2026. Transfer Dilin Jones comes in from Wisconsin and got many first-team reps in the spring and will be another impactful piece of the running game.

For LSU to live up to its lofty expectations, the Tigers have to have a solid run game, or at least have it not be as poor as it was last year.

Has the running game been solved?

Caden Durham runs the ball against Arkansas in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of LSU's main issues with the running game last year was a poor offensive line. It looked like it was totally fixed up through the transfer portal for 2026, but even some returners have shown improvement through the spring.

Right tackle Weston Davis had a bad year in 2025. He's looked a lot better over the last six months, and fall camp will tell the story of how his season will go. He's likely the starter at that position, so he needs to show improvement in the run game to help energize the offense.

Left guard Bo Bordelon has been at LSU for five years and is finally getting the chance he has been waiting for. He took first-team reps in the spring and is in line to start. Center Braelin Moore is also back for a big second year at LSU.

Transfer portal additions such as left tackle Jordan Seaton and right guard Aliou Bah are proven talents and need to transfer their success from previous schools to LSU.

The revamped offensive line gives a lot of hope that LSU's run game will be improved from last year, along with another year of experience under the belt of the three running backs that will get the most time on the field.

The rushing attack certainly looked better in the spring than it did last fall, when LSU finished the season 7-6. There is still a lot of work to get done, especially with the tempo of the offense.

LSU's quick backs, Jones and Berry, are built to thrive in this offense. Durham will be the main power back and pass-catching threat out of the backfield. The other running backs on the roster, like Stacy Gage and Raycine Guillory Jr., are going to have to contribute as well.

With how confident the LSU defense has been feeling this offseason, the way the run game looks in fall camp will be a good reflection of what is to come during the season.

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