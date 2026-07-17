Full LSU Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Practice Times and Everything Fans Need to Know

The lights are going to be extra bright on the LSU Tigers football program this season, and for a good reason.

After things didn't work out with former head coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers have turned to new head coach Lane Kiffin to right the ship in Baton Rouge.

Kiffin was the most sought-after head coach at the end of this past season, and his arrival at this program has elevated the expectations for the Tigers.

Fall camp is rapidly approaching, and soon enough, the Tigers will be taking the field for the regular season. But before they get there, let's take a closer look at everything one needs to know about fall camp and practice times for the Tigers.

NOTE: This article will be updated as more official practice dates become available.

Let The Work Begin

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting on July 23rd, Coach Kiffin and a few of the Tigers' stars will head to Tampa, Florida, for SEC Media Days.

Along with Kiffin, Tigers linebackers White Weeks and TJ Dottery and tight end Trey'Dez Green will be in attendance for media days.

Practice Makes Perfect

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the official schedule may not be set in stone for the Tigers' practice slate during fall camp, it will still be a time to learn more about a team that will have a ton of fresh faces.

One of those new faces will be transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt. Leavitt was the top quarterback in the portal for this season. Combining a star talent with an offensive mindset like Kiffin's could make for a dominating season for the Tigers.

What To Watch For

Runningback Harlem Berry 22, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All of the transfer talent for the Tigers is what is on every fan's mind. With so much new talent, there are a lot of unanswered questions.

For example, the Tigers' wide receiver unit is basically all new players. A lot of the talk has been about how talented the unit is, but fans won't really have a grasp on that until they actually take the field.

Another thing to look for is how this team brings offense to the field. The pieces are apparently there for this team to be special in Kiffin's first season.

In order to be special, the offense will need to learn this new system, and with so many new pieces needing to learn the new system, it may be a slow start during camp. But if anyone can figure it out, it's the man in charge on the sidelines.

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