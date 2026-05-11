For the second time in a row, the LSU Tigers will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at home for another early-season matchup.

LSU's neighbors from the North already enter the matchup at a disadvantage with the stage of Death Valley.

But this time, they could bring more of a threat in their visit to Baton Rouge.

Louisiana Tech Has More Experience Than People Think

Bulldogs reciever Marques Singleton Jr 16, LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a small school in Ruston, LA., the Bulldogs have gotten a fair share of difficult opponents over the past couple of seasons. Apart from LSU, they have been challenged to face non-conference matchups including Army, Nicholls, Arkansas and SMU.

This year, the team starts off the season with four back-to-back non-conference matchups against Northwestern State, LSU, Baylor, and then back at home to host Army. These four obstacles come just before they begin their first season in the Sun Belt Conference.

In terms of the Tigers vs. the Bulldogs, the two have a lot of history on the football field. The Sept. 12 matchup will be the 22nd time the two Louisiana schools have played each other. With Louisiana Tech only dominating the Tigers once in 1904, they do bring a sense of comfort to Tiger Stadium from over the years.

Where the Bulldogs Could Challenge LSU

Aaron Anderson 1, LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both LSU and Louisiana Tech have seen major revamps during the offseason. With LSU entering a new era of the program by hiring head coach Lane Kiffin and signing the No. 1 recruiting class, LA Tech adds more talent at quarterback, safety, the defensive line and two running backs, while also joining a new conference, both teams will look different.

But that difference has different scales. And different expectations. Under Kiffin, LSU is projected to make historical moves this season. The new roster, full of talent, will take time to find where key players fit into both the offense and defense.

That's exactly where Louisiana Tech can shine, especially in just the second week of the season. If LSU can't find chemistry and instead shows frustration, the Bulldogs have a chance to slip through the cracks and bring a major upset back to Ruston.

The outcome of an upset can also be a heavy factor. As the Bulldogs turn into underdogs against LSU, there could be a wall let down by the Tigers, one that Louisiana Tech can break down and come out the other side victorious.

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