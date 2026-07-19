Why Jackson Harris Is A Wild Card At WR For the LSU Offense

LSU totally revamped its wide receiver room after Lane Kiffin took over as head coach.

Though the Tigers lost key pieces like Kyle Parker to the transfer portal and Barion Brown and Zavion Thomas to the draft, the new group still looks to be a step up. LSU added Jayce Brown from Kansas State, Tre Wilson from Florida, Winnie Watkins from Ole Miss and an interesting pickup from Hawaii.

Jackson Harris played two seasons at Stanford before lighting up the Mountain West in his lone year as a Rainbow Warrior in 2025, earning first team conference honors. He is going to be a big play threat for LSU in 2026 if used correctly, which makes him an exciting option.

Harris can put up big numbers

Jackson Harris celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UNLV | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All Harris did last year was light up the field and put up some of the top numbers in the country and in his conference. For the regular season, he finished eighth in the country in yards per reception with 19.7. His 12 receiving touchdowns in the regular season also came in third in the country.

Harris also led the country in 60+ yard and 70+ yard receptions. He led his team with 963 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, and hauled in a second-on-the-team 49 receptions. And this was all while only starting nine games and appearing in 11.

Harris isn't the tallest receiver on the field, but does still stand at 6'2 which puts him at a good height for snatching balls out of the air. But with his ability to get seperation, he might not have to go for many contested catches.

Now that Harris is back in the lower 48, it's to be expected that he will thrive in Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.'s fast-paced offense. Since the two like to work their offense in a no-huddle style, Harris will have a good chance to get lost in the defense.

And it works in his favor that he is not the only blazer in the wide receiver room. Brown recently posted online that he hit 23 mph, so he can take some pressure off Harris in the deep threat game.

Last year, it felt like LSU never had a chance of bursting off for a big play. The Tigers had Chris Hilton Jr. as the main deep threat, but he was rarely targeted. Harris now offers that and will be more favored by this new coaching staff.

Harris is the true definition of a wild card because of how many offensive schemes can be used to get him open for a long catch and run.

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