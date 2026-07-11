LSU football will not be the same Bayou Bengals that fans look forward to each fall this season, with a historic transfer portal haul bringing in top-level talent to the program.

Those additions are now shaping both sides of the ball, creating a new identity that fans will see on the stage of Death Valley this fall. With eight weeks left until the season begins, here are eight of the most impactful transfer portal additions to LSU's roster.

8. Jackson Harris - WR

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) reacts during his touchdown in the second quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting strong in LSU's highly developed wide receiver room is Jackson Harris, a wide receiver coming to Baton Rouge from Hawaii. Joining the Tigers in a brand new conference surrounded by and competing against new talent can bring new expectations for the redshirt junior.

He's coming off an impressive season with the Rainbow Warriors, with 963 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns and 19.7 yards per reception. That lab-created talent put him and his explosive vertical ceiling, standing at 6'3, as a reliable option for a high-impact receiver on Kiffin's offense.

7. Devin Harper - IOL

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Devin Harper (70) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Kiffin to a new SEC territory this offseason is interior offensive lineman Devin Harper from Ole Miss. The 6'4, 312-pound sophomore joins the offensive line, coming out of a slow start from his freshman year, only playing 72 snaps, but is expected to have a breakout year this season.

Harper ranked as the No. 15 offensive tackle for the class of 2025, becoming a hot recruit picked up by the Rebels. He's already at an advantage for the starting lineup - being comfortable with Kiffin's effective blocking schemes.

6. Eugene Wilson III - WR

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) runs for the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To continue with the SEC experience is wide receiver Eugene Wilson III out of Florida, a dangerous scoring threat to opposing defenses. He spent three seasons with the Gators before joining Kiffin's offense, finishing out his freshman year in 2023 with a 90% reception rate.

As a quick, reliable option for LSU's scoring efficiency, Wilson brings professional talent to the table - when healthy. His freshman year proved his ability, before a late exit in the 2024 season and an ankle sprain sitting him out last year. Being named a wildcard for his Baton Rouge debut doesn't put the halt on his top-tier talent that he brings.

5. Jayce Brown - WR

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This transfer class continues LSU's wide receiver pedigree, highlighted by the No. 3-ranked transfer wide receiver Jayce Brown from Kansas State. Sizing up to the ideal vertical receiver for Kiffin to develop, Brown is expected to continue his impressive collegiate career this season with the Tigers.

The experienced offensive addition comes to Baton Rouge after putting up 41 receptions, 712 receiving yards and five touchdowns - while missing out on some of the season due to an arm injury. He will not only be turning heads for wearing the iconic No. 1 jersey for the 2026 season, but for his standout, explosive talents as a receiver.

4. Princewill Umanmielen - Edge

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) defends during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin brought along another key addition to LSU's program this offseason, this time with defensive end Princewill Umanmielen. He ranked as the No. 6 player in ESPN's overall transfer portal rankings, and the No. 1 edge rusher in On3's transfer portal rankings.

Matched with an already loaded defense, Umanmielen's talent will not only secure a much-needed sack but also hold up the concrete wall standard that defensive coordinator Blake Baker is creating. At 6'4, the classic quarterback threat is headed for another impressive season in the Tigers' SEC-packed schedule.

3. Ty Benefield - S

Dec 2, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (20) deflects a pass intended for UNLV Rebels receiver Dominic Gicento (6) during the Mountain West Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another top-ranked defensive addition who will see immediate impact on the stage of Death Valley is safety Ty Benefield from Boise State. As the No. 2-ranked safety in the transfer portal, Benefield brings a major threat as the last line of defense for opposing offenses.

His vertical ceiling, standing at 6'3 makes him a pass-robber for receivers in front of him. He leaves his legacy with the Mustangs with 107 tackles last season, expected to have a breakout debut season with the Tigers.

2. Jordan Seaton - OT

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the most prominent offensive portal additions doesn't come from a player who will often be holding the ball in the end zone, but holding back major threats on the offensive line, with offensive lineman Jordan Seaton from Colorado.

Signing a record-breaking deal to join the Tigers, becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in college football history, Seaton is the ultimate lineman with quick, athletic ability that will soon become LSU's secret offensive weapon.

1. Sam Leavitt - QB

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt warms up prior to a game against NAU at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And to top off one of the most historic portal hauls the program has seen in recent years is No. 1 transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt from ASU. The offensive leader joins Kiffin's squad with lofty expectations for the upcoming season with the Tigers.

He ranks as the No. 4 quarterback in his new conference as a notable Heisman contender last season. As the new signal-caller for a loaded offense, Leavitt's move to the Tigers puts the program at a high ceiling with lofty postseason expectations.

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