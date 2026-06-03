How The Protect College Sports Act Will Impact LSU

The NCAA's newest proposal, the Protect College Sports Act, just took one step closer to reaching a decision, with the Senate Commerce Committee having its first hearing this morning.

The bipartisan bill has a lot of factors that still need to be discussed in the effort to save college sports. For LSU, the act has its own impacts.

Basketball: Jeapordy

Feb 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

As Will Wade returned to Baton Rouge this spring as the men's basketball coach, he was met with a lonely roster. In building it back up and establishing a new era in the program by taking the international approach, signing five talented overseas stars to join the Tigers next fall.

It was a great idea with the possibility of much-needed success for the program. That is, of course, if the NCAA isn't trying to ruin it.

Under the Protect College Sports Act, players are banned from returning to college after playing in the professional leagues. That includes the Euroleague, where Wade picked up his foreign talent. If passed, they are all deemed ineligible to play at LSU, shortening the roster to a starting five of transfer players.

The act will also implement the five-year eligibility cap for all athletes starting at their high school graduation date or the day they turn 19, whichever comes first. No questions. No exceptions. For the current roster, that would only affect three of his international stars, outlining the big red X over their name again. But for who he has left, the majority have one year left. That means next season, LSU would see a brand new roster, once again.

Baseball: Stable. For the Most Part

Apr 28, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers pitcher Danny Lachenmayer (28) takes a meeting at the mound against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Alex Box Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The five-year eligibility cap hasn't really been a need for college baseball programs due to being draft-eligible at age 21 or after a junior season, nor has joining the NCAA after a professional league debut.

In terms of transferring schools, which the act would enforce a one-time-only rule, that's a different story. One that has two sides. It would make head coach Jay Johnson's life all that much easier. No more transfer portal chaos. More roster stability. And that's because these ballpark players like to move.

Which is the other side of the story. College baseball players tend to start at Division II and move to one or two Division I schools before entering a minor league or the draft. But with the eligibility cap, players can be incentivized to follow the transfer rule with no complaints.

Football: Robbed

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Yes, the one-time transfer and eligibility cap still applies to football, as it does to all sports, where the players will find their own wins and losses within. But the biggest difference under the act is that the biggest money-makers of college athletics will get a pay cut.

That's because of the revenue share pie that would be limited to a salary cap under the act. This will see its benefits, helping out other programs and avoiding a mini NFL in player salaries. But at LSU, the football program = the revenue. A huge chunk of it. But under the act, just because football makes that money doesn't mean they get to keep it.

And their salaries can't be argued, or avoided. They wouldn't necessarily be able to fight for a raise or find a better salary somewhere else if every program is under the same budget. At least not more than once.

The Real Winners

Jun 28, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Trinity Spooner of LSU throws in the women's javelin qualifying during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the enforced hard-salary cap, the revenue is being split among all the programs, helping out women's and Olympic sports. Once again, even if they didn't make that money. Under this act, non-revenue sports would still get funded.

At LSU, that's a huge win for those smaller programs. The football program, being one of the largest in the country, is always in the spotlight. Under the act, that spotlight is shared and is growing at a controlled rate. Of the revenue made by LSU Athletics, 22% of it is allocated to each program through a shared revenue model, a system that LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry will implement.

Putting a limit on program payrolls helps Ausberry and his department out and steers them clear of going bankrupt trying to keep up with the million-dollar salaries football players are seeking. While also avoiding any lawsuits from players arguing their proposed salary, as the act says that players are legally barred from suing the school for antitrust violations. That's a much-needed economic relief for LSU.

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