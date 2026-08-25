Ranking the NFL’s 2026 ‘Rivalries’ Jerseys From Worst to Best

The NFL’s latest set of alternate jerseys is here.

Last season, the league launched its “Rivalries” program —uniforms inspired by the local communities of the teams that wear them, similar to what MLB and the NBA have done in recent years—beginning with the AFC East (Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots) and the NFC West (49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks).

Now, in 2026, the program is expanding to the AFC South and NFC North.

Joining the eight teams that received them last year, the Bears, Colts, Jaguars, Lions, Packers, Texans, Titans and Vikings will rock new threads designed to “deepen the connection fans and communities have with their football teams” for one in-division home game this season.

As we love to do with any and all uniforms here at SI.com , here’s a ranked look at the NFL’s latest batch of “Rivalries” uniforms.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

These are rough. While the scripted workmark looks nice across the front, the teal helmets significantly clash with the gold facemask. Meanwhile, the Jaguar-printed pants and numbers are ... let’s just say, a choice.

7. Indianapolis Colts

Aside from adding a pretty hideous gray color to their closet, the Colts didn’t do a ton here to improve their on-field look. They say the “dark, intense tones” are designed to evoke power and speed. Instead, they forced me to look away.

6. Chicago Bears

Monsters never die. They are reborn. pic.twitter.com/E7D2oGqi8t — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 25, 2026

The old-school font is classic and the logo dedicated to the Halas family is always a nice touch. That said, the Bears could have done more here. The navy and orange don’t deviate at all from the colors Chicago normally wears, making this look more like a throwback uniform than one inspired by the city or its history.

5. Detroit Lions

While I’m a sucker for a crisp, clean white uniform, these kits from the Lions are just too similar to what they normally don on Sundays. The “Detroit” wordmark isn’t terribly innovative, and while their “Honolulu blue” color is objectively awesome, we’ve seen it before. The hidden Lion eye in the shoulder, though, is pretty cool.

4. Green Bay Packers

Got Green & Yellow blood in my DNA.



How about you, @LilTunechi? pic.twitter.com/H0ElRDRGug — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 25, 2026

The Packers are known for being owned by their fans—538,967 shareholders, to be exact—and that’s what they honored on with these kits, as the new numbers and striped sleeves are “stock certificate-inspired.” Overall, the vintage green, yellow and alabaster colors, complete with an intertwined “GB” logo on both the chest and back of the helmet, give the uniforms a classic, but upgraded Green Bay feel.

3. Minnesota Vikings

It’s the little details that make the Vikings’ new uniforms great. Drawing on “the spirit of the North,” Minnesota’s new digs include Nordic knots along the shoulders and on both the helmet and pant stripes. They created entirely new number styles and workmarks that “embrace the Viking identity,” and introduce a new “Purple Dynasty” base color.

2. Tennessee Titans

Music City, stand up! The Titans put their best foot forward to incorporate Nashville into these uniforms. Both the helmet stripe and shoulders feature six strings “plugged in and amped, vibrating at full volume,” while the numbers resemble neon lights for “a city where the signs never go dark.” Tennessee adds another great kit to an already excellent catalog .

1. Houston Texans

Our city. Our colors. Our uniform. pic.twitter.com/5mnX8j7M4b — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 25, 2026

The Texans followed up their no-brainer trade for Kayshon Boutte with another slam dunk—this time, in the form of a uniform. Leaning on the city’s signature blue street tiles as the basis for these kits, Houston blends “H-Town Blue” with “Liberty White” and “Battle Red” to create some of the best alternate threads the sport has. The bullhead on the chest with the “H“ on the helmet allow the Texans to use both of their logos without it being overkill. These are a 10/10.