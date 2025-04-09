Will LSU Football Be Buyers in the Upcoming NCAA Transfer Portal Window?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with the program developing chemistry during the 15-plus practices.
Kelly and the LSU staff reconstructed the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window after adding 16 players across a two-month stretch.
The overall haul ranked No. 1 in America, according to 247Sports, with multiple impactful pieces.
Now, with Spring Camp winding down, the program could look to hit the portal once again for players at positions of need.
The spring window will open on April 16th and close on April 25th, 2025 for undergradute players, while graduate transfers have until May 1st.
Which direction could Kelly and the Tigers go in during the final window?
The Transfer Portal Needs: Spring Window Edition
Could the Safety Room Add Depth?
Kelly and the LSU Tigers could look to utilize the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal to address a lack of depth in the safety room.
LSU safety Jardin Gilbert remains out for the Tigers after undergoing offseason surgery on a shoulder injury he suffered during the 2024 season.
Kelly provided an update last month on his veteran defensive back with Gilbert set to miss the entirety of Spring Camp.
"He's there every day and has been a great leader," Kelly said on Saturday morning. "He's been the kind of veteran guy you want."
Gilbert wrapped up the 2024 season with 52 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and a pair of pass breakups.
For the Tigers, they've been working with North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley alongside returning pieces Javien Toviano and Dashawn Spears at the safety position during camp. Redshirt-freshman Joel Rogers has also seen action.
With a nucleus of Cooley, Toviano, Spears and Rogers, it's clear there is a lack of depth in the safety room heading into the 2025 season.
Could the program look to add an experienced veteran during the winter window? Time will tell.
Experience in the Defensive Tackle Room Could be an Option
Kelly and the LSU Tigers are working with limited bodies in the defensive tackle room as sixth-year senior Jacobian Guillory gets back to full strength after suffering a torn Achilles in 2024.
It's been sophomores Ahmad Breaux and Dominick McKinley taking first-team reps during Spring Camp along with Texas transfer Sydir Mitchell and Shone Washington earning snaps.
Again, it's the same story as the safety room: A solid core of players to work with, but a lack of depth and proven players.
McKinley and Breaux will look to take that next step this offseason, but could the program look to add another depth piece in the trenches during the spring window?
The price tag goes up during the spring window as seen in 2024, but there will certainly be options available to work with.
As it stands, both the safety room and defensive tackle unit could be two position groups the Tigers are "buyers" in this month during the window.
