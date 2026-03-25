The Buyout Numbers: How LSU Basketball Could Replace Matt McMahon With Will Wade

While LSU Tigers men's basketball coach Matt McMahon remains the shot-caller in Baton Rouge, his future with the program sits in question amid a chaotic offseason.

McMahon arrived in the Bayou State four seasons ago where he is yet to reach the NCAA Tournament while finishing among the bottom teams in the Southeastern Conference.

With that being said, there are questions surrounding his future as the shot-caller of the program with buzz intensifying late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

LSU has been connected to NC State head coach Will Wade with the administration seemingly intensifying its pursuit this week for a reunion in The Boot.

The prized decision-maker took over an LSU team in 2017 that finished 10-21 (2-16 SEC) - and by Year 2 had them in the Sweet 16 as SEC regular-season champs — their first appearance in over a decade.

But off-court investigations resulted in Wade's removal where he then continued his career elsewhere with NC State emerging as his most recent Power Four gig.

Once the NC State Wolfpack dropped their ACC Tournament matchup in March, Wade was asked about the LSU job - shutting down rumors.

Will Wade met with NC State officials Wednesday to discuss reports around a possible return to LSU, source confirms.



NC State is expected to make a competitive offer within 24 hours to keep Wade in Raleigh.



Can confirm LSU is working to bring McNeese AD Heath Schroyer to Baton… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) March 25, 2026

“We'll be fine,” Wade said. “I wouldn't worry about us. We'll be hell next year. This will be the worst team we have at NC State right here. You just watched it. This is the floor of our program, and we will be much better moving forward. We know what's got to get fixed.

"I've got a very clear mind on what we need and how we need to go about attacking and doing it. That's what we're going to do. As soon as the plane hits the ground tomorrow in Raleigh, we're going to work. There's no vacation, there's no time off. We're getting to work, and we're going to get this thing turned around.”

But there is buzz brewing...

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday morning: "LSU is working to hire McNeese's Heath Schroyer as a Senior Administrator.

"The Tigers' head coaching job is not open, but LSU President Wade Rousse & Schroyer both previously hired NC State's Will Wade at McNeese & are on the verge of bringing him back to Baton Rouge."

Sources: LSU is working to hire McNeese's Heath Schroyer as a Senior Administrator.



The Tigers' head coaching job is not open, but LSU President Wade Rousse & Schroyer both previously hired NC State's Will Wade at McNeese & are on the verge of bringing him back to Baton Rouge. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2026

If LSU were to make the decision to hire Wade, the program would have to pay a pair of buyouts.

One would be McMahon’s buyout of approximately $8 million while he has three years left on his contract.

The other is Wade’s in order to get him out of Raleigh after just one season with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

LSU would have to pay NC State $5 million for Wade’s buyout. However, that price tag drops to $3 million after April 1.

Another important date will be the NCAA Transfer Portal window opening officially on April 7 as the clock ticks on roster reconstruction.

Now, with momentum building in Baton Rouge, all focus is on the coaching situation in what appears to be massive development for the LSU Tigers.

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