Will LSU Football Target a Pair of Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer Wide Receivers?
The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open for business with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers set to be active in the free agent market.
It'll be an offseason where Kelly and Co. must reconstruct the current roster, and with portal season in full swing, the time is now for the program to make moves.
One position of need will be wide receiver with the loss of Kyren Lacy to the 2025 NFL Draft and CJ Daniels to the Transfer Portal.
There has already been a pair of names mentioned that LSU will be interested in with Texas Tech's Micah Hudson and Kentucky's Barion Brown.
Now, a pair of Alabama wideouts are set to hit the portal market. Will LSU be interested? What's the buzz?
Kendrick Law: Alabama Wide Receiver
Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He will havee one year of eligibility remaining.
Law, a Louisiana native, logged 33 receptions for 343 yards and one touchdown during his time in Tuscaloosa.
He selected the Crimson Tide over LSU and Texas A&M, among several others, out of high school after the Tigers made a significant push down the stretch.
Will there be mutual interest here with Law searching for a new home for his final season of eligibilty? It'll certainly be one to keep tabs on.
The 5-foot-11, 202-pounder is a speedster who could add another element to the wide receiver room alongside returnee, and former Alabama wideout, Aaron Anderson.
Caleb Odom: Alabama Wide Receiver
Alabama wide receiver Caleb Odom is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Crimson Tide. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
The true freshman played in all 12 games for Alabama in 2024 where he tallied seven catches for 65 yards on the year.
Odom was rated as the No. 1 tight end in America coming out of high school before flipping to wide receiver once enrolled at Alabama.
There was mutual interest between Odom and LSU during his high school career with the Tigers extending both a football and basketball scholarship.
Now, he's set to test the portal market for his final three seasons of eligibility. It'll be interesting to see if LSU gets involved here.
There are multiple SEC wide receivers set to hit the portal with a source confirming LSU's interest in a speedster out of Kentucky.
A Name to Know: Kentucky's Barion Brown
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown revealed his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this week with the LSU Tigers immediately becoming a team to watch for.
Barion, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Barion can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Barion will receive significant interest once officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU, Ole Miss, Florida State and Texas A&M set to be teams to watch for, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business on Dec. 9 where players can begin having dialogue with programs and set up visits. It will close on Dec. 28.
