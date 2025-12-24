Arkansas Razorbacks Emerging As Contender for Five-Star LSU Football Transfer

The LSU Tigers are set to be big spenders in the NCAA Transfer Portal once the window officially opens on Jan. 2 with Lane Kiffin preparing to reconstruct the roster in Baton Rouge.

LSU has a plan of attack when it comes to the program's portal approach where Kiffin will unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash in order to stack America's top available talent.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Kiffin and Co. will likely add over 20 players via the Transfer Portal with the program already expected to lose double-digit members of the 2025 roster.

LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne is one of the departures after revealing intentions of entering the Transfer Portal this week.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with offensive line coach Brad Davis inking the sought-after prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class.

But with Davis departing the program following the Texas Bowl, Curne has made his move and will exit the LSU Tigers after one season.

It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

Now, there are potential suitors emerging with multiple SEC schools in the mix, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI, with the hometown Arkansas Razorbacks emerging as one to watch.

The Razorbacks were firmly in the race for his services across his prep career, but the five-star elected to sign with the LSU Tigers.

Now, with Curne back on the recruiting scene, could the hometown program land him? Time will tell, but there will be mutual interest between both parties.

