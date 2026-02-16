Lane Kiffin Achieves Historic Recruiting Feat With LSU Football Alongside USC, Oregon

Lane Kiffin has quickly breathed new life into the LSU Tigers after accepting the head coaching gig in Baton Rouge less than three months ago.

In what has become a historic offseason for the program, Kiffin and Co. have assembled a strong coaching staff while inking an all-time great Transfer Portal Class as the cherry on top to the new-look program.

But the Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class has quickly flown under-the-radar despite LSU pulling off another historic mllestone.

Kiffin and Co. officially signed 17 players in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple headliners stealing the spotlight in the class, but with the final Rivals rankings update being revealed, LSU was well-represented.

LSU signed the most five-star prospects in the Southeastern Conference, according to Rivals:

- Lamar Brown - No. 1 DL, No. 10 overall

- Richard Anderson - No. 3 DL, No. 18 overall

- Corey Barber - No. 3 WR, No. 28 overall

Courtesy of Corey Barber on Instagram.

Rivals labels the Top-32 prospects in each cycle with a five-star tag where the LSU Tigers have the most of any SEC program.

Other programs with five-star signees:

Alabama Crimson Tide- 2

Texas Longhorns - 2

Georgia Bulldogs - 1

Texas A&M Aggies - 1

Vanderbilt Commodores- 1

But there's more to the milestone.

10 teams signed multiple 5-stars in the 2026 cycle, the first time that has happened in over a decade, with LSU joining elite company:

- Oregon

- Alabama

- Notre Dame

- Texas

- LSU

- Michigan

- Ohio State

- Tennessee

- Texas Tech

- USC

Kiffin has assembled a championship caliber roster in Baton Rouge with a trio pf five-star signees paired with the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with 42 newcomers inked.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

