Behind The Scenes: How LSU Football Landed a Commitment From 4-Star LB Zach Weeks
Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County four-star linebacker Zach Weeks revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Monday afternoon with the decision sending shockwaves across social media.
Weeks, a coveted linebacker on the recruiting scene, selected the Bayou Bengals over the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines, among several others.
It's a massive recruiting win for LSU, but the storyline behind it is one that has the LSU community buzzing.
Weeks is the younger brother of current LSU linebackers West and Whit with the pair of Tigers handling business for LSU this season.
But Weeks, who just wrapped up his junior campaign on the gridiron, has made the decision to reclassify into the 2025 Recruiting Class and graduate high school a year early.
The Reason: To have all three Weeks Bros. on the LSU roster in 2025.
[West] Weeks, the eldest brother, will take a redshirt year in 2024 in order to remain in Baton Rouge next season so all three brothers will be on the team.
How did the process play out? How did the Weeks family make it happen?
LSU Tigers On SI caught up with Weeks to get a behind the sceenes look into how the family made their dreams a reality.
Behind the Scenes: Weeks Bros. Taking Over Baton Rouge
Brotherly Love Paves the Way:
In what felt like a dream to the Weeks family, it seemed nearly impossible for all three Weeks brothers to be on the same team in college.
That was until the eldest brother, West, elected to take a redshirt year after battling the injury bug in 2024.
Weeks was wined and dined by the top programs in America with Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee pushing for his commitment, but it was clear where Weeks wanted to be.
He silently committed to LSU during the weekend of the Ole Miss game while the family worked through the process, but the opportunity to play alongside his brothers was one he couldn't pass up on.
[Zach] Weeks had played with Whit in high school, but never with West. Now, their dream will be a reality. There will be growing pains, but the leadership his older brothers provide brings a calming effect.
"[Whit] always helps me break everything down. The way [Whit and West] can break down the game is so impressive," Weeks told LSU Tigers On SI. "I think that's a lot of what [LSU defensive coordinator] Blake Baker is teaching them."
The moment set in for him on Saturday afternoon. Weeks was alongside his parents during LSU's Tiger Walk where he realized he'll be alongside his brothers in 2025.
"It's kind of crazy. I was watching the Tiger Walk over the weekend and saw Whit and West. Now, I'm going to be right there next to them," Weeks said. "My first thought was that I'm gonna have to grow my hair out."
The Blake Baker Factor:
Yes, the brotherly love set the tone on where Weeks would want to play his college ball, but the impact of LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker played a pivotal role down the stretch.
The intensity, passion and high-IQ of Baker had Weeks dialed in from the jump. He bought into what Baker was selling instantly.
"The biggest thing in my recruitment was Blake Baker. He's played a huge part in it," Weeks said. "Me and him are in contact a lot. At the end of the day you get a feeling, and he's my favorite guy to be around when I'm in that building.
I just get the best feeling from him. West and Whit say he's the best coach ever. He's such a great guy, so that grew me closer to LSU."
The stars aligned for Weeks to join his brothers through the recruiting process, but the reclassification process was one that became the next hurdle.
The Reclassification Process:
The opportunity for Weeks to make his way to Baton Rouge alongside his brothers became more of a reality after West continued battling a lower-body injury this season.
The injury had him sidelined for several games, and with a redshirt season in his back pocket, West elected to utilize it.
From there, it created a path for [Zach] Weeks to reclassify and begin planning accordingly.
"Right when I found out West was redshirting, my Mom had come in and told me, and the first thing that hit me was 'Mom, what if I re-classed and we all three were on the same team', but we didn't think it could happen," Weeks said.
"From there we went and met with my school counselors and we got it all figured out. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I've been able to play with Whit in high school, but to be able to be on the same field with both your brothers, you're never going to get that chance again."
Weeks' process will be a unique one. He'll be forced to drop out of his current high school and finish his courses online in the spring. He'll sign with the LSU Tigers in December, but make his way to Baton Rouge in June.
"I'll be up in the summer. I won't be able to early enroll because I'll have to finish all my credits," Weeks said.
It's a storyline that the LSU community fell in love with immediately. The Weeks Bros. have taken Baton Rouge by storm already, and with the youngest brother set to make his way to The Boot, it's set to be a takeover for the family.
Weeks will put pen to paper on Dec. 4 with the LSU Tigers on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
