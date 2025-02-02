Brian Kelly, LSU Football Dish Out Multiple New Offers to Key Louisiana Prospects
The LSU Tigers wrapped up their Junior Day recruiting event on Saturday with the top prospects from Louisiana making their way to Baton Rouge to check-in with the program.
Brian Kelly and Co. hosted a myriad of coveted 2026 and 2027 recruits with five-stars in town, new offers being dished out and opportunities to for the state's top talent to talk shop.
It was an impressive stretch for the program with the LSU staff keeping recruits occupied from mid-morning until early evening.
From customizing their own king cakes to a seafood boil on campus, the Louisiana culture was on full display in Death Valley.
But the hot topic coming out of Saturday was the new offers being dished out to a handful of the Bayou State's top players in both the 2026 and 2027 cycles.
Which fast-rising recruits reeled in a scholarship from the purple and gold?
The New Offers from Junior Day:
Jayden Miles: Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High RB [2027]
Miles remains one of the most coveted rising juniors in Louisiana with the "Who's Who" of college football extending verbal offers.
The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder has reeled in scholarships from Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M and Baylor, among several others.
Now, running backs coach Frank Wilson has made the move after dishing out an in-person offer to Miles during Saturday's Junior Day event.
Zyron Forstall: New Orleans (La.) Jesuit High EDGE [2027]
Forstall is continuing a meteoric rise in the state of Louisiana as one of the top defensive players in The Boot.
With offers from the likes of Nebraska, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Ole Miss, among others, he's become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene.
Now, LSU has mad the move after extending an offer to the fast-rising New Orleans (La.) native on Saturday.
Dezyrian Ellis: Winnisboro (La.) Franklin Parish ATH [2026]
Ellis is a true do-it-all athlete on the prep scene for his Franklin Parish squad. He's coming off of a monstrous junior campaign with the top schools taking notice.
He plays both sides of the ball as both a quarterback and defensive back with LSU extending him an offer to play in the secondary.
The 6-foot-2, 163-pounder reeled in the scholarship on Saturday with the program handing one out in-person.
Javon Vital: Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian WR [2027]
Vital has proven to be one of the most explosive, physical athletes in Louisiana with programs across America keeping tabs on the rising-junior's game.
He's a 5-foot-10, 180-pound speedster is a multi-sport athlete where the Tigers have now gotten in on the action early.
LSU handed Vital an offer on Tuesday during the program's Junior Day event.
It was an eventful day for the LSU Tigers with over a handful of new offers being dished out to the top players from Louisiana.
Kelly and Co. will continue looking to get prospects to town during the program's Spring Camp in March and April with official visit season right around the corner.
