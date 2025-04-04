Brian Kelly, LSU Football Picking Up Steam for Top-10 Wide Receiver in America
Lucas (Tex.) Panther Creek four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout junior campaign in the Lone Star State.
Lott, the No. 6 rated wide receiver in America, has made a name for himself in Texas with multiple programs taking an interest in the fast-rising prospect.
Now, the 6-foot, 170-pounder has become a household name with a myriad of schools reaching out to the coveted pass catcher.
That includes the LSU Tigers with the program set to host Lott for an official visit this summer, according to 247Sports.
Brian Kelly's crew has made Lott a priority with the wide receiver room becoming a unit the program is looking to retool via the 2026 Recruiting Class.
But Lott could be a challenge down the stretch of his recruitment with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks making noise.
The elite-level wideout recently took a trip to Oregon where he soaked in the scenes of what Eugene has to offer.
Now, the predictions are beginning to roll in for Lott to land in the Ducks' 2026 class.
But the talented wideout is keeping his options open after trimming his list to 10 schools on Thursday.
Lott is now down to the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes.
Lott is expected to be in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay during the final weekend of May to get a look at what the LSU Tigers can offer.
LSU is already making moves in the wide receiver market with the program up to four commitments to this point, including the No. 1 wideout in America, Tristen Keys.
The Wide Receiver Haul: LSU's 2026 Class
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America.
