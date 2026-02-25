Dallas Cowboys Met With This LSU Football Star Defensive Weapon at NFL Combine

The LSU Tigers will have double-digit members of the 2025 roster in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine with an opportunity to further boost their stock this offseason.

With 11 players receiving invitations to the combine, LSU ties with Ohio State for the third-most among FBS schools. Texas A&M leads the way with 13 followed by Alabama with 12.

As a position group, the Tigers have four wide receivers on the combine invitation list, the most of any school nationally. LSU’s list includes Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas.

Headlining LSU’s combine list is cornerback Mansoor Delane, a unanimous All-America selection and a finalist for the Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football in 2025. Delane is expected to become LSU’s 54th first round NFL Draft pick when the draft takes place in late April.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the most valuable player of the 2026 Senior Bowl, will join Delane at the combine after becoming just the third 7,000-yard passer in LSU history.

He rounded out his career ranked among the Top 5 in program annals in attempts (No. 2 with 1,032) and completions (No. 2 with 660), passing yards (No. 3 with 7,699), completion percentage (No. 3 at 63.9) and passing touchdowns (tied No. 4 with 52).

But a player that could have the most to gain this week in Indianapolis is LSU linebacker Harold Perkins.

Perkins' stock has been all over the place across the last handful of months, but there is production on his resumé from LSU where he racked up 35.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles over his career.

He logged 366 snaps in the box and 250 snaps as a slot corner in 2025 with his versatility on full display

"Perkins remains one of the most explosive defensive weapons in the class, thriving as a gap-shooting disruptor with elite closing speed and the versatility to blitz from the edge, slot or second level," CBS Sports wrote.

"His sideline-to-sideline range and relentless motor allow him to impact plays across all three levels. The concerns center on size limitations against bigger linemen and inconsistent coverage awareness in zone concepts."

Now, Perkins has reportedly met with the Dallas Cowboys as his 2026 NFL Combine takes off with Jerry Jones and Co. keeping tabs on the LSU defender.

As Perkins navigates NFL Combine preparation and offseason work, there will remain questions surrounding his productivity and true position - along with buzz surrounding an ACL tear in 2024 - but the versatile defender is a player with tremendous upside where the Cowboys are keeping tabs.

