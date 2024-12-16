Brian Kelly, LSU Football Set to Host Sought-After Transfer Safety for Visit
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are in need of reinforcements in the defensive backfield this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
With the window officially open, the program is on the hunt for transfers to come in and make an immediate impact in the secondary.
LSU has already secured the services of Florida transfer cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson after he revealed his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday morning.
Now, Kelly and Co. will look to dip into the Sunshine State once more with the program in pursuit of South Florida safety Tawfiq Byard.
The Maryland native spent two seasons with the Bulls and will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination after redshirting in 2023.
LSU will host Byard for an official visit to Baton Rouge beginning on Monday, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
Byard burst on the scene in 2024 after tallying 54 tackles with a pair of sacks and an interception this fall.
After a standout season, he's now elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of programs expressing interest.
Over the weekend, Byard was visiting with the Virginia Tech Hokies, according to his X (Twitter), with the program also in the mix.
LSU will have Byard in town on Monday as they continue searching for reinforcements in the defensive backfield.
Along with Byard, the Bayou Bengals are also pursuing Jacksonville State transfer safety Zechariah Poyser, the No. 2 rated safety in the portal.
LSU Tigers On SI caught up with Poyser last Thursday for an update on his recruitment process:
Tigers on the Prowl for a Safety:
The Jacksonville State stud is a player on the Tigers' radar with an official visit now in the rearview mirror.
Poyser was in Baton Rouge last Wednesday for a visit where he had the opportunity to have face-to-face meetings with LSU head coach Brian Kelly, secondary Coach Corey Raymond, and defensive coordinator Blake Baker, among others.
"The LSU visit was great… I love [LSU defensive analyst] Eddie Hicks and he’s family so we had a connection there," Poyser told LSU Tigers On SI. "They love their players and that means a lot.
"Of course I understand it’s a football business, but they take their relationships serious outside of football. It was most definitely amazing; the whole entire staff and visit as a whole."
"I even got a chance to speak with the legend [Jack] Marucci. That was dope," Poyser said.
The No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with several Power Four programs expressing interest.
Poyser is a heavy-hitter in the portal. A former two-way star in high school, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder chose to remain in the Sunshine State and suit up for Jacksonville State for college.
In his redshirt-freshman campaign this season, Poyser put up impressive numbers including 75 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions. He also logged an interception in 2023 as a true freshman.
With a slew of schools in his ear, Poyser has trimmed his list and has begun taking visits as of last week.
"As far as visits, I went to Auburn [Thursday], I'll be at Georgia on Friday, Florida on Saturday and Miami Sunday," Poyser told LSU Tigers On SI.
LSU is heavily in the mix for the coveted Sunshine State transfer with the program rolling out the red carpet and then some.
"[LSU] made me feel like a priority," Poyser said. "Coach Baker, [safeties coach] Jake Olsen [did great]. Coach Corey Raymond was amazing. A good guy with a huge resume."
As for a decision, Poyser has a timeline in place for when he plans to make his commitment.
"I’ll make my decision Tuesday," Poyser told LSU Tigers On SI. "LSU is most definitely one of the dreams for sure though."
