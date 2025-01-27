Brian Kelly on the Road: LSU Football Staff Visits Top-10 EDGE in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff continue taking trips across the country to visit with priority prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
After a week of dishing out new offers and traveling across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama and more, the Tigers' staff remains on the prowl.
On Monday, Kelly will visit multiple players in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a focus on defense. The first stop was to check in on a coveted edge rusher after pledging to the program in January.
Who has Kelly visited across the last seven days? Who did the staff visit on Monday?
Brian Kelly on the Road: The January Check Ins
Dylan Berymon: No. 2 DL in Louisiana
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout junior campaign.
Berymon, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, is a player firmly on the LSU Tigers' radar as he enters a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.
Brian Kelly made the trip up to his school alongside co-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan to talk shop on Friday for a critical meeting.
Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
Bossier City (La.) Airline wide receiver Kenny Darby continues his rise as a national prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class with the top programs remaining in his ear.
Darby, a former Mississippi State pledge, received an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU Tigers in November where he wasted no time in joining the class in Baton Rouge.
A player who has burst on the scene as one of the top players in Louisiana last season, Darby has reeled in offers from Miami, Florida State and Tennessee, among several other programs.
Then, after receiving a scholarship from his dream school, the prolific wideout made his decision. He's an LSU Tiger.
Darby comes in as the No. 8 overall prospect in Louisiana with tremendous upside looking ahead.
A 6-foot-1, 178-pounder who's been on LSU's radar this season, Kelly and the Tigers extended an offer to the coveted Bayou State native ahead of the program's matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in early November while on a visit.
Darby logged 100 receptions for 1,754 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year after putting America on notice
Now, Darby has officially shut down his recruitment and is locked in with the LSU Tigers, he told On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. He's doubled down on his commitment to the program.
The decision to shut down his recruitment comes on the heels of a visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU staff on Friday.
Jakai Anderson: Coveted Wide Receiver Commitment
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff landed a commitment from New Orleans (La.) McDonough 35 wide receiver Jakai Anderson in June after going public with a decision.
The coveted Louisiana native is rated as a Top-10 prospect in the Bayou State with Penn State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech, among others, extending offers.
But Anderson knew where he wanted to be after getting the opportunity to suit up for the hometown program.
Following a commitment to LSU in June, the youngster put America on notice during an impressive junior campaign.
He earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season with his prep squad. Anderson logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the year, but he's a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
LSU could also use him as a kick returner after tallying a combined 518 yards and seven touchdowns on kick and punt returns in 2024. Anderson is a true do-it-all player.
Monday's Visit: JaReylan McCoy - Top-10 EDGE in America
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers at the Under Armour All-American Game in early January.
McCoy, the No. 8 rated defensive lineman in America, joined LSU's Top-5 2026 Recruiting Class as the sixth addition after a rigorous recruiting process.
The Top-100 recruit just wrapped up an impressive junior campaign where he received an invite to Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game.
The prized four-star committed to Kelly and the LSU Tigers over USC and Tennessee where he ultimately came to a final decision while in Orlando.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
Now, Kelly has made the trip to visit the star edge rusher on Monday.
It's been a busy stretch for Kelly and Co. with the staff continuing to make a statement in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.