Bryce Underwood's Flip From LSU to Michigan: College Analyst Details the 'Positives'
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff reeled in a Top-10 Signing Class in the 2025 Cycle headlined by multiple five-star prospects putting pen to paper with the program in December.
The Bayou Bengals received the paperwork from the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ PIckett, along with a myriad of coveted prospects in the class.
But one five-star that was committed to the program for nearly a full calendar year did not sign with the program.
LSU lost a pledge from Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle, after he elected to flip his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.
A move that sent shockwaves across college football, On3 Sports has since labeled Underwood's flip one of the "biggest in recent memory."
The sought-after quarterback flipped from LSU to Michigan last November with the hometown Wolverines successfully landing his services.
A player with "generational talent," he'll suit up for a program just 30 minutes away from his hometown of Belleville after signing with Michigan in December.
“He’s going to go down as the top quarterback in the past 30 years in the state of Michigan, if not ever,” On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said. “He is a top athlete. We saw him add a rushing element to his game, where he is a legitimate weapon with the ball in his hands. I’ve labeled him as a franchise quarterback prospect out of high school."
But now the tide is turning. 247Sports' John Talty believes the loss of Underwood isn't necessarily a complete negative for the program.
"It was a huge blow. We all know that... It was a huge get for Michigan," Talty said. "Losing Bryce Underwood, which the numbers were $8-10 million in total package, maybe even more, is a significant outlay of money.
"By losing Bryce, what they were then able to do was be more aggressive this past Transfer Portal window. Load up on talent across the board in getting some top wide receivers in Nic Anderson and Barion Brown.
"They had the top portal class and I think that money helped in that department."
But what made Underwood flip to the Michigan Wolverines in November? Was it the reported $12 million NIL package? Could it have been the university being 30 minutes away from his hometown?
The coveted signal-caller explained the process, what led to his decision and his feelings towards LSU in an interview on "Kickin It With Dee":
What Led to the Decision? What Made Michigan Attractive?
"Knowing who I am as a person, education is a big thing for me. Michigan probably has one of the best educations in college period outside of Ivy League schools. That's one of the things that stood out."
The Late Michigan Push:
"It had nothing against LSU or anything like that. It was mainly my family and the best situation for me. So, that was the main part."
Michigan's Pitch:
"I felt it was the right decision for me successful wise outside of football and in football. All the way around I feel like I'd be perfectly fine. Also, with the support system [in Michigan] as well with me being in my home state."
Thoughts Towards LSU Now:
"It's nothing but love at LSU. They gave a bunch of support. The atmosphere is insane. It was a crazy experience that I loved being around."
It's clear college football is in a different place. The money being tossed around to athletes is substantial and has played a pivotal role in where players take their talents.
For Underwood, the Wolverines pieced together an impressive offer down the stretch that provided "life-changing money" for the five-star.
Underwood is already a household name in Michigan with the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder ending his high school career with a 50-4 record while bringing home a pair of state titles for Belleville in his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
After the decision to remain home went public, 104.5 ESPN Radio's Matt Moscona revealed the deal for Underwood reached the $12 million mark.
It's life-changing money for Underwood. There had been several reports over the last few months on the amount it would be with numbers hovering around the $10.5 million mark, according to On3 Sports, but it appears the number went up as the Early Signing Period inched closer.
Now, Underwood has enrolled early in Ann Arbor with the chance to make an instant impact with the Michigan Wolverines as he begins his college career.
