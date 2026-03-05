LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Strongly Linked to Elite Top-75 Prospect

Kalamazoo (Mich.) four-star offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he prepares for a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process.

Lipsey checks in as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycles with contenders emerging this offseason after reeling in a myriad of new offers as of late.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder out of Michigan has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers, Minnesota Gophers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others.

But contenders are quickly emerging amid a significant offseason in Lipsey's recruitment with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers building momentum on their end.

Now, an official visit has been locked in with Lipsey set to make his way down to Baton Rouge on a multi-day stay, according to Rivals.

Lipsey has also locked in official visits with the Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Gophers, and Wisconsin Badgers as the Top-100 prospect prepares to evaluate the contenders in his recruitment.

The Michigan product has soared in recent recruiting rankings where he currently sits as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a pivotal stretch inching closer.

For Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff, the next four months will present a significant recruiting opportunity with spring and summer visits being locked in with multiple priority targets - including players committed to other schools.

The New Target: OL Kelsey Adams - Georgia Bulldogs Commit

The Atlanta (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle has locked in an official visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program continues its pursuit of the Georgia Bulldogs pledge.

Adams checks in as the No. 13 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kirby Smart and Co. earning the commitment in September after going public with a decision.

But it hasn't stopped other programs from battling for the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels intensifying their pursuits this offseason.

Adams has locked in multiple official visits for this offseason as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment:

