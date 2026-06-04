Could LSU Be on the Verge of Flipping Two 5-Star Texas Tech Commitments?

Since Lane Kiffin became the head coach of the LSU Tigers, the program has been hot and heavy on the recruiting trail. If Kiffin is going to make the big bucks, he's going to have to bring in top talent every season.

College football recruiting has become the circus we can't get enough of in the world of NIL. Not only do fans get to dream about top recruiting classes, but they also wonder who their team will pull from the transfer portal. At any time, any time can lose a player they thought would be on their squad.

National recruiting and transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett shared on Wednesday night that 2027 five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant flipped his commitment from the Tigers to the Miami Hurricanes. Losing a five-star talent is never easy, but does Kiffin have something up his sleeve to save the day?

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Jaiden Bryant has Flipped his Commitment from LSU to Miami, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 260 EDGE had been Committed to the Tigers since January



He’s officially shutting down his recruitment and won’t be taking any more OVshttps://t.co/kJKNoMSxHK pic.twitter.com/Rm3cyvBCcU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 3, 2026

Will They Flip?

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; A detail view of a helmet worn by LSU Tigers offensive tackle Ory Williams (77) with a sticker on it to commemorate the 20th anniversary of hurricane Katrina during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

A pair of 2027 Texas Tech commitments may have some interest in flipping to join Kiffin in Baton Rouge. Five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney and five-star Jalen Brewster recently took visits to LSU. The opportunity to add these two would put Kiffin's 2027 class high up on the rankings.

Not that it's the time to panic about the 2027 class, but according to Rivals, the Tigers are not even a top-50 class at this time.

That will soon change. At least it will have to if the Kiffin era is going to be as successful as the fan base hopes. A great start to that class would be flipping the two Red Raiders commits. But that won't be an easy task. NIL has changed the game. The Tigers should be comfortable in that area, but Texas Tech hasn't been afraid to spend. This battle could get really interesting.

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