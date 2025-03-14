Coveted LSU Football Target, Top EDGE in Mississippi Visiting SEC Rival
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge last weekend where he soaked in the scenes of Brian Kelly's program in the Bayou State.
McCoy, a former LSU Tigers commitment, revealed a pledge to Kelly and the Bayou Bengals at the Under Armour All-American Game in early January over the USC Trojans and Tennessee Volunteers.
He's the No. 6 rated defensive lineman in America where he immediately boosted LSU's Top-5 2026 Recruiting Class as the sixth addition, but it was short-lived after backing off of his commitment one month later.
Now, he's back on the market with a myriad of SEC schools battling for his pledge.
The Top-100 recruit recently wrapped up an impressive junior campaign where he received an invite to Orlando (Fla.) alongside America's elite prospects for the Under Armour All-American Game.
McCoy is a player multiple programs continue turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
One of those programs: Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
During the final weekend of January, McCoy took a trip over to Oxford for a visit with Kiffin and Co. despite remaining committed to the LSU Tigers at the time.
A hot commodity in the recruiting scene ahead of what many expect to be a dominant senior campaign, Ole Miss remains in the mix for his services after being in Oxford two of the last three weekends of the month.
McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers and others down the stretch of his recruitment.
He's been on the radar of several program over his three seasons of prep ball after hauling in offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, USC and Oregon, among others.
Now, he's set to officially visit five different programs: LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn. Florida and Texas A&M.
McCoy will be in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 20th for his official visit to LSU, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
He has also lined up multiple unofficial vists, according to On3 Sports.
McCoy will be at LSU on March 7, Florida on March 13, Miami on March 15, Ole Miss on March 22, Texas on March 29 and Texas A&M on April 5.
The prized prospect arrived in Gainesville on Thursday to begin an unofficial visit with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
For the Bayou Bengals, Kelly and Co. have set the foundation for the 2026 Recruiting Class with a Top-5 group to this point and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference.
Now, it's about building on the class with a critical spring and summer stretch inching closer.
Which commits make up the class to this point?
The Quick Hits: LSU's 2026 Commitments [6]:
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 23 overall prospect in America.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Hall is rated as the No. 4 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-75 prospect in America.
Brysten Martinez: 4-star Offensive Tackle
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Feb. 13. He is rated as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America and is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Martinez is rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in Louisiana and a Top-160 prospect in America.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America.
Jalan Chapman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
