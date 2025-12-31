LSU Football Linked To Top Quarterbacks in Transfer Portal Amid Lane Kiffin's Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will have America's attention once the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 with the program set to be big spenders in the market.

There will be a primary focus on landing Kiffin's next franchise quarterback with the program ready to unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash to do so across the two-week window.

The new staff in Baton Rouge understands the draw the program has with Kiffin at the helm paired with strong financial backing as the Bayou Bengals gear up for a critical stretch on the college football calendar.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Now, LSU remains linked to two of the top quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal as buzz continues growing across the market.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) warms up before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Quarterbacks to Know: Transfer Edition

No. 1: Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati

Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby sits as the top-ranked signal-caller in the Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers reportedly heating up in their pursuit.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Bearcats - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he will be a hot commodity in the portal market.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Sorsby is set to be one of the most sought-after names once he officially hits the portal on Friday where he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Texas Tech has emerged as the program that has generated the most buzz, but recent reports indicate that the LSU Tigers are picking up steam.

Some agent scuttlebutt. It sounds like former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby is most likely headed to LSU at this point. — Bobby Burton (@BobbyBurtonOTF) December 30, 2025

No. 2: Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

The Bayou Bengals have been linked to Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt since he revealed his intentions of entering the Transfer Portal weeks ago where he now comes in as the No. 1 signal-caller in the market, according to the On3 Sports rankings.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he put his name on the map in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff.

Leavitt rounded out the 2024 season after throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Miami Hurricanes are among the early teams to watch for Leavitt, according to On3 Sports.

NEW: Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU are early schools to watch for Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/Wv4pIiNkOw pic.twitter.com/9VUjZN39kS — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

"LSU can go a couple of different ways, but Sam Leavitt ending up as head coach under Lane Kiffin feels like the best-case scenario.

"While Leavitt is talented, he is also volatile. Working in the Kiffin offense would keep things simple and hopefully tap fully into his ceiling," one recent report via AtoZSports wrote.

