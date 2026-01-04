Coveted LSU Football Transfer Lines Up Visits To Georgia Tech, Baylor, South Carolina

LSU Tigers offensive lineman DJ Chester is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple schools entering his recruitment after three seasons in Baton Rouge.

Chester, a former four-star recruit out of Georgia, signed with the LSU program as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with the Bayou Bengals salivating at the potential he attained.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder ultimately earned significant playing time as a redshirt-freshman in 2024, but struggled mightily for the program in the trenches.

Chester started every game at center and played 925 snaps in 2024, but struggled throughout the year - especially in SEC competition.

Across the 2025 season, Chester was utilized as a "sixth man" for Brad Davis as he played both left tackle and center - logging 291 snaps on the year in a reserve role for the Bayou Bengals.

Chester ultimately compiled a 49.5 grade on Pro Football Focus last fall [2024], but it rose to 51.6 across the 2025 season where neither one thrusted confidence in his long-term potential.

Now, the Peach State native is eyeing a fresh start after entering the Transfer Portal with multiple schools in pursuit - including the Mississippi State Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks.

According to CBS Sports, Chester has lined up visits with Mississippi State, South Carolina, Baylor, and Georgia Tech as his process intensifies this week.

LSU has seen eight offensive linemen from the 2025 roster elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with 25 total departures to this point after Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

The Departures [25]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

