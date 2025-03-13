Coveted Texas Quarterback Set to Visit LSU Football for Pivotal Weekend Trip
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley will be one of double-digit priority prospects in Baton Rouge this weekend taking in the scenes of Spring Camp.
Bentley, who's now rated as a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is in the midst of an impressive offseason with multiple schools expressing interest.
The fast-rising prospect out of the Lone Star State has been on a hot streak as of late after reeling in scholarships from a myriad of programs including Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix after extending an offer in early February.
The youngster has now locked in five visits for the spring, according to On3 Sports, with LSU getting one of their own.
Bentley will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday to check in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for a visit.
The Visit Schedule:
- Oklahoma Sooners: March 8
- LSU Tigers: March 15
- Ohio State: March 19
- Florida State Seminoles: March 22
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: March 29
It's a significant stretch in Bentley's recruitment as he begins navigating finalists while setting up an official visit schedule for the sumer.
Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan picked up the phone and dished out an offer to the prized 2026 star just weeks ago and immediately began putting in work for Bentley's services. It's clear the efforts are paying off with the Bayou Bengals now earning a visit.
LSU has begun looking to find a signal-caller in both the 2026 and 2027 cycles with a flurry of offers being dished out as of late.
Peyton Houston [2027 Quarterback]:
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston has locked in a dozen visits for the spring as he begins ramping up his recruitment process.
Houston, one of the top signal-callers in Louisiana, has Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as a school on his radar along with several other Power Four programs.
It's no secret why the top schools in America are lining up for Houston's services.
The dual-threat quarterback stuffed the stat sheet night in and night out during his sophomore campaign in 2024.
Houston completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 loss to Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Houston set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season has caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he has already reeled in 25+ offers including LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.
Now, he's locked in a dozen trips for the spring with the LSU Tigers getting one of their own.
- Oklahoma Sooners: March 8
- LSU Tigers: March 14
- Texas A&M: March 21
- Clemson Tigers: March 29
- Tennessee Volunteers: March 31
- Michigan Wolverines: April 3
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 4
- Georgia Bulldogs: April 5
- Miami Hurricanes: April 10
- Texas Longhorns: April 12
- USC Trojans: April 19
- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 21
