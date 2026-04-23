Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Targeting Fast-Rising Louisiana Safety After Recent Visit

Iowa (La.) four-star safety Kaston Lewis has emerged as one of the fastest-rising prospects in America with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers keeping tabs on the talented Bayou State recruit.

Lewis went from an unranked prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle to a four-star prospect that checks in as the No. 8 rated player in Louisiana after Rivals' recent rankings update.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Houston Cougars, Kansas State Wildcats, Texas Tech Red Raiders, West Virginia Mountaineers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, amid his meteoric rise.

Lewis lifted his Iowa squad to an LHSAA State Championship last season after emerging as a dynamic two-way player for his prep squad - shining on both sides of the ball in 2025.

He tallied 113 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 10 passes broken up as a key defensive back for his prep squad - emerging as a safety recruit to most college programs.

But Lewis also flourished on offense where he wrapped up his junior campaign with 902 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns - combining for 1,000-plus all-purpose yards with 26 total touchdowns as a junior.

Kaston Lewis 3, North Desoto vs Iowa in the Div II Nonselect LHSAA Football State Champioship. Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, evaluators are salivating over Lewis - with the LSU Tigers also taking notice where he was on-hand for the program's Spring Camp practice on Thursday.

“Kaston Lewis is a hyper-instinctual safety prospect with a skillset and body of work that gives him the look of an ascending prospect,” Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power said. “The 5-foot-11.5, 195-pounder had a sensational junior season as a two-way player while leading Iowa (La.) High to a 14-0 record. Lewis is a versatile safety with outstanding diagnostic skills, quickly triggering and flowing to the football.

"He was all over the field as a defender, racking up 110 tackles and six interceptions as a junior. Lewis was also a key cog on offense, rushing for over 900 yards and 24 touchdowns, including 172 yards and two scores in the state title game. Lewis is also one of the younger safety prospects in the cycle, not turning 17 years-old until September.”

Now, all eyes are on Lewis' recruitment with the LSU Tigers keeping tabs on his progression ahead of his senior campaign in 2026.

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.