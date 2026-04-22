LSU Football Makes Massive Move For No. 1 Linebacker in America, Notre Dame Target

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson will make his way to Baton Rouge this week to begin a multi-day unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, a source confirms to LSU Tigers On SI. First reported by Rivals.

Henderson checks in as the No. 1 rated linebacker in America with programs galore rolling out the red carpet for his services this offseason with the Bayou Bengals up next to make an impression.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder out of the Sunshine State has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders have started emerging with Kiffin and Co. piquing Henderson's interest this offseason where he's now set to arrive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday night.

Evaluators are fascinated by the potential of Henderson after checking in as the top-ranked prospect at his position as he continues developing across his prep career in Florida.

"WILL linebacker that projects as more of a hybrid defender with his coverage talent and natural feel as a pass rusher. Plays a violent brand of football as he strikes and finishes. Can stalk ball carriers from the shelf and cuts off run paths. Gives effort in pursuit and has the agility to change directions. Comfortable in space and has the awareness to pick up crossers," 247Sports wrote.

Courtesy of Kaden Henderson's Instagram.

"Got more and more looks on the ball as a junior and attacked the corner with plenty of urgency. Owns a compact build, but has long arms for someone that’s under 6-foot-2 and will use them to his advantage. Could certainly grow into a full-time edge defender, but diverse skill set embodies a new era of linebacker play where versatility and athleticism are king. Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level."

Henderson is coming off of a junior campaign where he compiled 49 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries, 9 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery despite missing five games due to injury.

Now, as he works through his recruitment, the LSU Tigers are beginning to build momentum with this week's visit emerging as a critical one for the program in Baton Rouge.

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