Elite LSU Football Target Receives Prediction to Land With Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink four-star offensive lineman Layton von Brandt has narrowed his focus to eight schools with one program beginning to separate from the pack in his recruitment.

Von Brandt, a Top-10 offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from a slew of programs with Big Ten and SEC schools getting in on the action for the highly-rated Delaware native.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Delaware native has secured scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Auburn Tigers, among several others, across his prep career.

“Layton von Brandt stacks up pretty well in the 2027 OL group,” Rivals wrote of his potential. “He’s got good length and I think he’s got a lot of room to continue filling out.

"I really liked his movement skills at the position. I thought he was a nimble mover, fluid and a guy who looks pretty athletic. So, when you’re looking at him long-term, I like where he stacks up.”

Now, his finalists have been revealed with the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Virginia Tech Hokies cracking his top schools.

🚨NEWS🚨 2027 4-star OT Layton von Brandt is down to 8⃣ schools, he tells @Hayesfawcett3‼️



He was previously committed to Penn State.



Read: https://t.co/86wECCTST4 pic.twitter.com/g28qw3aijn — Rivals (@Rivals) December 21, 2025

The Florida Gators have emerged as a school to know after developing a relationship with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein when he was with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Following his move from Penn State to the Florida Gators, the SEC program has now cracked his Top-8 schools, he told Rivals.

“My relationship with coach Trautwein is so special that, to be honest, no matter where he ended up, I was probably going to go check it out,” von Brandt said.

“The fact that he is at such a big-time, blue blood SEC program like Florida that has such a great history makes it even more intriguing. I will 100% be down there this spring.”

But 247Sports' Eric Thomas believes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the team to beat after locking in an expert prediction this fall.

Von Brandt comes in as a Top-50 prospect in America and the No. 6 offensive tackle with schools eager to get him down to campus this spring on both official and unofficial visits.

Caravel defensive end Isaac Chukwurah (right) works against Appoquinimink tackle Layton von Brandt in the Jaguars’ 28-21 DIAA Class 3A football quarterfinal win over the Buccaneers at Appoquinimink High School on Nov. 14, 2025. | Andre L. Smith/Special to the Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite a prediction in for Notre Dame, von Brandt is still open to other schools in his process, he revealed.

“My recruitment is still open, so I’m interested in building a relationship with anyone that wants to build one with me,” von Brandt told Rivals earlier this month. “Where that goes in the future, only time will tell.”

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have entered the mix in a big way after the new-look coaching staff extended an offer his way.

Now, with eight schools cracking his finalists, Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals will look to continue developing a relationship with the blue-chipper with his top schools now revealed.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: