LSU Football, Virginia Tech Hokies, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Emerging for Prized DL

Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan has pressed the reset button on his recruitment process after initially planning to reveal a commitment on Feb.15, according to 247Sports.

Buchanan checks in as a Top-25 defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class with a myriad of programs keeping a foot on the gas for his services where he's now keeping options open.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Virginia Tech Hokies, Indiana Hoosiers, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, after a strong junior campaign.

Buchanan was initially down to the North Carolina Tar Heels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but has now pressed the reset button with the LSU Tigers a school that is also piquing his interest, according to 247Sports.

Lane Kiffin and Co. dished out an offer in late January with the Southeastern Conference powerhouse becoming a school that intrigues Buchanan - now delaying his commitment date after initially locking in a Feb 15 decision day.

LSU has hit the recruitment trail with force as of late with the program eyeing prospects from coast-to-coast - including players pledged to other schools.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens revealed a verbal commitment to the Miami Hurricanes last year, but it hasn't stopped LSU from remaining in pursuit.

Stevens checks in as a Top-25 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip the current Miami pledge as his recruitment process intensifies.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Sunshine State native has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Florida Bulls, among several others, across his prep career.

But it's Mario Cristobal and Co. that hold the verbal pledge as other schools look to flip him away from the hometown program.

Stevens has been committed to Miami since Jan. 13, 2025 with programs still battling behind-the-scenes in pursuit of a flip.

