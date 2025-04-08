Five-Star LSU Football Commit, No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Takes Trip to SEC Rival
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys continues receiving significant attention on the recruiting scene despite verbally committing to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March.
Keys, the No. 1 rated wideout in America, went public with a decision to pledge to the Bayou Bengals over the likes of Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Alabama down the stretch.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Despite going public with a commitment to the Tigers in March, Keys has now taken a trio of visits to Ole Miss, Texas A&M and now Auburn across the last three weekends.
LSU holds the verbal pledge, but it's no secret the top-ranked prospect in America will continue feeling out his options this offseason ahead of his senior campaign.
Keys checked out Auburn last weekend for a visit with the Tigers. He's been on the road on back-to-back-to-back weekends with trips to Ole Miss, Texas A&M and now Auburn.
They'll be fighting until the buzzer to hold onto their class with several powerhouse programs looking to flip their coveted commitments.
LSU has the top wide receiver haul in America as it stands with a trio wideouts committed alongside Keys.
The Haul: 2026 Wideout Commitments
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack committed to the LSU Tigers in March just days after Keys' decision.
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies.
What led to the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to make the decision to remain in the Bayou State? The chance to play in front of his friends and family.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told On3 Sports in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season. He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America
