Five-Star LSU Football Freshman Receiving National Attention Ahead of Year One
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have a new-look roster in Baton Rouge this upcoming season with a myriad of newcomers making their way to town.
The Bayou Bengals signed the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America alongside a Top-10 Signing Class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, after dominating the recruiting trail, all focus is on the summer months with the program looking to gain continuity.
LSU saw multiple newcomers turn heads during Spring Camp across the months of March and April, but one name continued stealing the spotlight.
Five-star freshman DJ Pickett has quickly made a name for himself in the Bayou State after a strong performance.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder has turned heads during Spring Camp with current Tigers stating he's "as good as advertised" after coming in as the No. 1 cornerback in America.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker echoed the same sentiment during Spring Camp.
"I mean, when you look at DJ Pickett from the first three bowl practices to now, he's a different animal out there," Baker said. "A lot of the credit goes to him. Every day I go in the indoor, he's got the VR on. He works at it. He's very, very humble. He loves football. He's very hardworking."
Now, Pickett continues receiving rave reviews with the national media beginning to highlight what the talented defensive back cam provide the Tigers in Year 1 with the program.
A long, lanky 6-foot-4 cornerback that can cover ground in the blink of an eye, Pickett has an opportunity to make an immediate impact in the Bayou State.
ESPN listed the Top-10 freshmen to watch heading into the 2025 season with Pickett receiving praise.
ESPN's Take: "Previously ranked as ESPN's No. 1 athlete in the 2025 class, Pickett joins the Tigers as the program's highest-ranked cornerback recruit since coach Brian Kelly arrived in 2021.
"Pickett's combination size and speed at 6-4, 190 pounds should make him a versatile option for LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, and the Tigers' lack of experienced cornerback talent behind projected starters Ashton Stamps and Mansoor Delane means Pickett will have an opportunity to compete for snaps on day one."
Pickett took meaningful snaps during Spring Camp with the coaching staff pleased with what the freshman can provide LSU heading into his first season.
LSU will now transition into the summer months with a focus on strength and conditioning as Pickett looks to add more size to his impressive frame.
